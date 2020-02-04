KHSD and Dream Center Host Youth Hosting Campaign This Month

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – The Kern School District is collecting clothing and supplies for current and former foster children this month.

The Open Your Heart to Foster Youth Valentine’s Drive, organized in partnership with the Kern County Network for Children’s Dream Center, will collect donations throughout February for foster children up to 25 years of age.

“Many of us are fortunate enough to have basic daily needs which often are not met by young people in foster care,” said Superintendent Bryon Schaefer. “The Kern School District is proud to partner with the Kern County Children’s Network and the community to continue efforts to empower our young adopters to succeed in high school and beyond . “

Donations of clothing, food, hygiene items and more can be dropped off at the district office, located at 5801 Sundale Avenue, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or at the Dream Center, located at 1801, 19th street

All donations to the Dream Center are deductible for income tax purposes. For more information, call the district at 661-827-3100.