KHSD furnishing absolutely free breakfast, lunch to all Kern County young children starting Wednesday

The Kern Large College District’s Nutrition Solutions Department has verified it will deliver no cost breakfast and lunch to all small children ages 2 to 18 in the course of the school closures commencing tomorrow.

The district claimed pupils can receive foods from any elementary or significant faculty irrespective of which district they show up at as a result of April 9. All faculties operated by KHSD will provide “grab and go” meals concerning 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday as a result of Friday.

Students can either receive meals at a travel-thru locale proven at the bus-loading zone or stroll to the choose-up area to receive lunch and breakfast for the next day.

If driving, the district asks that moms and dads and students stay in their cars even though Nutrition Companies staff members distribute meals to every child in the automobile.

Learners require to be present to receive their foods, in accordance to the district. Pupils who have distinctive food accommodations on file will need to have to connect with the Diet Providers office environment team to verify if they will pick up their foods day-to-day.

For additional facts, simply call Diet Services at 661-827-3190.

Diet Expert services claimed it is doing the job with the KHSD Transportation Office and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Transportation Office to distribute meals specifically to the most vulnerable college student population.

“We anticipate everyday transporting foods to the houses of our learners with disabilities, who typically have door-to-door transportation companies,” KHSD said. “Each day, these pupils will get lunch and breakfast for the adhering to day.”