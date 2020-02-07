KHSD Unveils New Aquatic Complex at Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – It’s been a century! On Thursday, the Kern High School District unveiled its new aquatic complex.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the complex at the corner of Old River and Berkshire roads in southwest Bakersfield.

It is the first of its kind built by the district since 1919.

The Olympic-size pool will allow the district to host local and regional competitions for swimming, diving and water polo programs.

“We are currently renting water to the city of Bakersfield and Bakersfield College and other sources just to have a place where our children can train and compete. In the 100 years that we have been building pools, it didn’t seem logical to try to put tiny little pools on multiple campuses, because there is no way to do them all at once and so the idea was that we can build a water complex where we can have multiple schools in practice, ”said Dean McGee, the associate superintendent at KHSD.

In addition to the swimming pool, the aquatic complex also includes covered stadium seats for more than 500 people.