Kia publishes first teaser photos of the latest generation of the Sorento SUV | journey

2021 Kia Sorento makes its debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2020. – Courtesy of Kia via AFP-Relaxnews

SEOUL, February 4 – After the Sorento 2021 was spied on the street completely undisguised earlier this week, Kia released teaser sketches of the model.

Although the Sorento 2021 was only recently discovered in the wild, Kia released its first official teaser images of the flagship SUV. Although these sketches are not quite as meaningful as the photos published yesterday by Motor 1, the text attached to the model sketches gives an insight into the powertrain and technology.

The first teaser pictures of the All-New Kia Sorento were released today. The fourth generation of the global SUV flagship from Kia will be exhibited at the @GimsSwiss 🚗 Geneva Motor Show

Read more here: ➡️ https://t.co/xrG2Qq0Vwb pic.twitter.com/8N6FZoIHZM

– Kia UK PR (@KiaUKPR), February 4, 2020

The 2021 iteration of the Sorento, whose first generation originally came on the market in 2002, is the first production version of the model to be electrified. It is powered by a hybrid system, just like Sorento was in 2007.

As can be seen in the spy recordings and repeated in these sketches, the new version of the Sorento was definitely chiseled more. The lines running from the front to the rear end were sharpened and the grille widened. In general, the contours have been redesigned to give the model a more dominant and sporty look.

According to Kia, the model will have “advanced driver assistance systems and advanced connectivity and infotainment features”, although the company is not sure what technology will be included.

The official unveiling of the 2021 Kia Sorento SUV will take place at the Geneva Motor Show on March 3 next month. – AFP Relax News

,