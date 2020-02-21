[kia-remembers-suvs,-vans-electrical-difficulty-can-result-in-fires]

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2009, file image, the 2011 Kia Sorento debuts at the Los Angeles Automobile Display in Los Angeles. Kia is becoming a member of its affiliate Hyundai in recalling 1000’s of vehicles in the U.S. since h2o can get into a brake laptop, result in an electrical quick and potentially a fire. The Kia remember addresses almost 229,000 Sedona minivans from the 2006 through 2010 model many years. Also lined are Sorento SUVs from 2007 by way of 2009. (AP Picture/Jae C. Hong, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is signing up for its affiliate Hyundai in recalling thousands of vehicles in the U.S. because drinking water can get into a brake computer system, bring about an electrical small and potentially a hearth.

The Kia recall handles almost 229,000 Sedona minivans from the 2006 by 2010 model years. Also lined are Sorento SUVs from 2007 by means of 2009. Kia is telling proprietors to park their vehicles outdoors and absent from constructions and other autos right until the trouble can be fastened.

The corporation claims in documents posted Thursday by the U.S. Nationwide Freeway Website traffic Protection Administration that humidity can get into the antilock brake control computer system and bring about an electrical brief and possible fires. Kia has stories of 7 fires, but no accidents. The issue can transpire even if the engine is turned off.

The recall is another in a sequence of troubles that the South Korean automakers have experienced with motor fires in the course of the past several decades. Past issues have brought on investigations by the U.S. street safety agency.

Dealers will install a relay in the most important electrical junction box to cease ability from likely to the brake computer system when the engine is off. The remember is anticipated to get started April 10.

Before this month, Hyundai recalled approximately 430,000 compact vehicles because of to the same difficulty. That recall covered specific 2006 via 2011 Elantra and 2007 through 2011 Elantra Touring autos.

Both providers mentioned the price of fires is reduced, but Hyundai is not recommending that the cars and trucks be parked outside.

Hyundai mentioned in paperwork that it has a few reports of fires and no linked accidents.

Past April, NHTSA opened two new investigations into fires involving Hyundai and Kia autos soon after acquiring complaints of extra than three,100 fires and 103 accidents.

The company granted a petition trying to get the investigations by the nonprofit Middle for Auto Protection, a client advocacy group.

The investigations, a person for Hyundai and the other for Kia, protect noncrash fires in just about three million vehicles from the affiliated automakers. The probes deal with the 2011 by means of 2014 Hyundai Sonata and Santa Fe, the 2011 by means of 2014 Kia Optima and Sorento, and the 2010 by 2015 Kia Soul. The issues came from individuals and from details furnished by the two automakers.

NHTSA had beforehand claimed it would integrate the noncrash fires into a 2017 investigation that examined remembers of Hyundai and Kia cars for motor failures. It opened the new probes “based on the agency’s evaluation of info gained from numerous companies, shopper issues and other sources.”

Motor failure and fire challenges with Hyundais and Kias have afflicted far more than 6 million motor vehicles considering that 2015, according to NHTSA paperwork. So significantly, Hyundai and Kia have recalled about two.4 million vehicles to repair complications that can cause fires and motor failures.

In addition, the automakers are executing a “product advancement campaign” masking a further three.7 million autos to put in software package that will inform motorists of doable motor failures and deliver the vehicles into a lowered-velocity “limp” manner if complications are detected.