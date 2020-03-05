kick-it-out’s-head-of-advancement-troy-townsend-sends-apology-to-jonathan-leko,-feels-he-‘let-him-down’-in-racism-situation-in-opposition-to-leeds-goalkeeper-kiko-casilla

Kick It Out’s Troy Townsend has issued an apology to Jonathan Leko, soon after the younger forward criticised the PFA and anti-racism bodies for their deficiency of aid throughout his racism case from Kiko Casilla.

Leeds goalkeeper Casilla was located to have utilized racist language in direction of West Brom ahead Leko, who was then playing on personal loan for Charlton, throughout a Championship match on September 28.

Casilla was handed an eight-match ban by the FA on Friday, but in a personalized statement Leko mentioned: “I have been disappointed with the volume of time it has taken to access this point.

GETTY Leko was on bank loan at Charlton when he was racially abused by Leeds’ Casilla

“It was 22 months amongst the incident and the hearing in the course of which I experienced minimal get in touch with from the PFA, of which I am a member, and no call in the way of help from leading anti-racism bodies these kinds of as ‘Kick It Out’ and ‘Show Racism The Crimson Card’.

“Some aid or steering would have been quite welcome.”

Townsend, Kick It Out’s head of growth, has insisted he DID endeavor to make get hold of with the 20-yr-outdated, but his concept plainly didn’t get by means of.

However, he admits that is not an justification, as he could have contacted him personally afterwards on when he heard no reply.

And the anti-racism campaigner states he is ‘gutted’ to have let the youthful player down.

“I just want to put on document and be thoroughly sincere about how gutted I am for Jonathan Leko,” he reported in an interview with talkSPORT host Jim White.

“To have to create that through the deficiency of help, it certainly guts me. I’m not certain if it does plenty of persons, if I’m entirely genuine, but it completely guts me.

“I really feel like I have let him down.”

Townsend discussed that he did endeavor to make speak to with Leko as a result of the right channels, as procedure needs, but his concept must not have been shipped to him.

“I have to follow a system when situations like this materialize, and I adopted that approach,” he reported.

“I attained out to Jonathan as a result of two customers of the soccer club he was representing at the time and I have received to take their phrase as gospel that the concept will get to Jonathan and if he needed aid, they would direct him to me.”

Jim White: “But Jonathan states he didn’t get that assistance, Troy, so the place had been you in all of this?”

Townsend replied: “That usually means, then, that the breakdown in interaction is not from my aspect, it’s from the club’s aspect.

“But I do not want to make excuses, I’m satisfied for the buck stopping with me, because eventually there are other methods you can make contact with an particular person.

“We try to be respectful in this video game, we test and do the appropriate point by the golf equipment and the gamers by following the accurate method, and that proper system has allow Jonathan Leko down.

“If I’m component of that course of action, then of class I have permit him down.

Getty Photographs – Getty Casilla was also fined £60,000 and requested to show up at confront-to-face schooling following becoming located to have racially abused Leko

“I never feel persons are hurting as I am this early morning for truly allowing Jonathan Leko down. That’s the problem, individuals never treatment sufficient in the sport about players’ wellbeing.

“I’m hurting, irrespective of whether men and women consider it or not, for the simple fact he’s had to go through what he went by, for the length of time he has absent by way of it and the fact he felt the require, and quite rightly, to ship out that robust statement yesterday.

“There’s totally no defence. I’m sorry.”

