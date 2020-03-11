Kid Flash is back in the episode of the Retreat

Grant Gustin, Keiynan LonsdalePoto: Colin Bentley (The CW) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

The return of Wally West has long been delayed, and for some reason – as is the case with this show – it’s all Barry’s fault. The culprit once feels wrong. After all, where was Wally in the first half of the season when Barry faced death? Why was he the only hero sitting outside the Crisis? Of course, the real reason is that Keiynan Lonsdale is not, but Wally would have been less happy if Wally had really been on a moral high ground when he shed tears for Barry in the “Death of a Driving Force” movie.

“Death of a driving force”

Here is the new Zen Wally, related to the Driving Force, which is immersed in the teachings of the Buddha and feels anxiety. (Cue Barry’s horrible Yoda impression.) Bringing Wally Barry to a research mission, developing her ability to break away from her body and enter the source of all of her speed. The Speed ​​Force, represented by Barry’s mother, is very sick and is under the influence of green energy from an unknown source. Back in the real world, Wally goes to Barry, accusing him of killing the Speed ​​Force while attacking Bloodwork.

It turned out that Speed ​​Force’s death was Barry’s fault, not just for this reason. When Barry used Spectre’s energy to enter the Driving Force in times of crisis, he was left behind and did not interfere well. Barry is forced to escape the death of his “mother” after the expiration of the Driving Force, leaving Wally and Barry’s bodies at any speed. He reminded me that he had come from a good talk from Wally Joe, a very passionate, impulsive boy. Wally and Barry reconcile in time to face the ultimate threat of Central City … Turtle 2.0.

Carlos ValdesFoto: Colin Bentley (The CW)

Not as good as Cisco as Barry has pointed out, but hey Cisco Ramon is back home. Another concussion from the start, for the mistake of banning the Cisco Wally banner. After touring the world and embarking on adventures that we would never see, Cisco prepared a book on all new versions of familiar enemies. For the first time, the turtle did not make much impression and the result did not improve in the original. Frida Novikov is an old-fashioned gun dealer (who seems to be all bad guys lately) and wants to get revenge on those who give him information to rejuvenate the mummy using the power of the meta. Cisco is starting to work on various variants of the Velocity X formula to stop it, but for once it has forgotten what everyone in the show has always forgotten: they have a reason to be a team and maybe get a bio help engineer like the old pal Caitlin. will not.

Missing from all the meetings is the True Iris, who has been in the mirror universe for weeks. (Dress, hair and make-up are great.) Mirror Iris is hard to maintain; Wally does not see anything related to him, and when he takes a hearty stroke with his new high-tech Cisco camera back from Camilla’s trips, Iris demands that the photon be removed immediately. There is no deletion, and the camera, perhaps using a sophisticated new Instragram filter, reveals the true mirror shape of the object when it comes to shooting Camille with a mirror gun.

The most unfortunate meeting ended. Nash withdraws Cisco by asking Ciscolorian to help track “possible survivors” from other places he calls “wives.” One of them first finds Nash: Thawne, who gets his Nash body. The usual rules of plot and character logic are never applied to Thawne; it mostly shows time and can do quite a lot. Except for the time Nash has been in his body without energy, obviously because Thawne couldn’t move his hand to Cisco’s heart. After a blow to the pipeline, Thawne promises to kill the Flash and everyone he loves, and accidentally gives a unique Barry Bad idea when he recalls the ups and downs in his house. What prevented Team Flash from creating their own Artificial Speed ​​Force? Maybe what’s wrong? I have a feeling I will find out soon.

Critical observations

Cisco went to Atlantis and just remembered the transition? I would say we need an episode of Atlantis, but it will hit the budget for the rest of the season.

There is no room for everyone on the one-hour commercial television, but we met before Sue and Ralph disappeared. I hope we will get to know them soon.

