Kid Galahad praises the IBF’s decision and focuses on Josh Warrington

RINGSIDE 30/01/2020

Rob Mark Robinson.

Kid Galahad said he had not yet dealt with reigning IBF World Champion Josh Warrington before a duel between Kell Brook and Mark DeLuca and Claudio Marrero occurred at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on Saturday 8 February DAZN in the USA.

Galahad (26-1, 15 KOs) stayed behind in his first World Cup attempt against Warrington at First Direct Arena in Leeds last June and lost a controversial split decision after 12 tight rounds, but Sheffield’s ace has a golden opportunity to to land a rematch when it hits “The Matrix” next week.

“The day after the fight, I went straight back to the gym,” said Galahad. “I went back to the drawing board. I don’t think I lost this fight. I didn’t feel like I lost that fight when I was in the ring. The judges saw it differently, it is what it is. Next time I have to make sure I don’t leave it in the hands of the judges.

“I believe 100% that Kid Galahad would have been crowned world champion if this fight had taken place elsewhere and we had neutral judges. However, I think the IBF is the best governing body, they don’t matter. They looked at the decision, they watched the fight and they gave me another final eliminator.

“I think if it were another governing body they wouldn’t have done it. I’m not done yet. This is the title I want. If Josh Warrington has the title after getting through February 8th, then great, Josh is a fucking fighter, he is strong and he can fight, I don’t think he had a bad night, I just think he was hit that night, I think he knows he was that night was beaten. “

Marrero (24-3, 17 KOs) won the preliminary WBA featherweight title with a demolition of Carlos Zambrano in 2017 and the 30-year-old Dominican is determined to destroy Galahad’s dreams and start another gold attempt for himself.

“I am fully focused on February 8th and Claudio Marrero. I am fully focused on him and push this child out of the way because it will be a very dangerous night for me. Marrero comes from a very good amateur He is a former Olympic athlete from the Dominican Republic and a contract with Al Haymon as a professional. He has had 23 fights, 17 KOs, he only lost to top-class opponents. He can beat, he can box.

“He can do everything this child can and he is very dangerous. February 8th will be a very hard night for me. I have trained very hard and I am looking forward to it. Whatever he brings to the table on February 8th “I’ll take the opportunity to improve my game. If I don’t win this fight, there will be no World Cup fight for me.”

Galahad vs. Marrero is part of a huge night of action in Sheffield.

Kell Brook (38-2, 26 KOs) wants to shake off the ring grate and let his name flow back into the mix to get a word title from 2020 when he spoke to Mark DeLuca (24-1, 13 KOs) ) meets. Terri Harper (9-0, 5 KOs) meets Finnish Eva Wahlstrom (23-1-2, 3 KOs) at the union of the world championship titles WBC and IBO, Anthony Tomlinson (11-0, 6 KOs) On Stewart Burt (13 -1-1, 1 KO) in an eliminator for the British and Commonwealth Welterweight titles, Dave Allen (17-5-2, 14 KOs) makes his long-awaited return after eight months out of the ring, Brentwood super featherweight Martin Joseph Ward (23-1-2, 11 KO) and Sheffield super featherweight prospect Donte Dixon (2-0, 1 KO) return, super middleweight John Docherty (7-0, 5 KO) continues his On the way to the first title Leeds Featherweight Hopey Price (2-0, 1-0) wants to reach 3-0, and Sheffield Light-Heavyweight Callum Beardow (1-0) fights for the second time as a professional.