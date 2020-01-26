Kid Rock and 14 other celebrities who have shadowed Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is known as one of the most gracious people in the world. Her motto is basically: “You get a car and you get a car!”. Because of her seemingly friendly nature, you would think that her life is free of controversy. However, she has argued with other celebrities.

While the majority of people believe that Oprah is only about solving problems, it has actually caused some. Despite the fact that she’s used to sharing items, advice, and opinions, some of the things she has done has put her in a pretty hot water with some pretty hot celebrities.

While it may be intimidating for the rest of us to eat beef with someone as popular and powerful as Oprah, some celebrities have no problem calling the “giving queen”. The truth is that some celebrities have said pretty tough things about Oprah Winfrey.

Below are 15 celebrities (you can’t imagine they’re on this list!) Who seriously shadowed Oprah Winfrey.

15 Kid Rock

via shuttershock

Oprah’s recent feud with Kid Rock could also be one of her longest feuds. Kid Rock expressed his aversion to the television host in 2008, claiming that she was his “real bad guy” and that she had brainwashed women. More recently, he went on a drunken tirade and reignited the feud, announcing (quite intensely) that his aversion to her was still present.

See also: Kid Rock and 19 other celebrities who totally lost it in the spotlight

14 50 cents

via billboard

50 Cent made it clear that he is definitely not a fan of Oprah Winfrey. The rapper not only named one of his dogs Oprah (and not in a lovable way), but also expressed his disappointment that Oprah didn’t highlight black culture and featured hip-hop artists on their show. He claims that she only cares about middle-aged white women.

See also: 20 confusing facts Over 50 cents

13 Joan rivers

about the independent

Okay, we know … no one is surprised that Joan Rivers made this list. She basically had a feud with every celebrity in Hollywood, but her feud with Oprahs could only be one of the worst. When Joan hosted the Tonight Show in 1985, she urged Oprah how she had gained “all the weight” and “come back 15 pounds easier”. Holy ouch.

12 Angelina Jolie

about gala

As two people known to be nonprofits, Angelina Jolie and Oprah Winfrey would surely get along well. Not correct. After Oprah declared that she was Team Aniston in the debacle between Angelina and Jennifer, Angelina seemed to have a grudge. When Oprah turned to Angelina to help her start an academy for girls in South Africa, Angelina sharply declined.

11 seals

via billboard

When all the allegations about director Harvey Weinstein and his indescribable acts against Hollywood actresses were made, Seal quickly pointed to an obvious hypocrisy on the part of Oprah. He posted a meme that has since been deleted on his Instagram account, in which Oprah urged singer Rita Ora towards Weinstein, and claimed that Oprah had been “part of the problem for decades”. This is serious.

10 Mo’Nique

about theblast

After winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Precious, it seemed that Mo’Niques should have started his career. Unfortunately, the actress was apparently pounded black, which made it difficult for her to get roles … and she claims that Oprah is to blame. She even sarcastically thanked the talk show host for one of her comedy performances.

9 David Letterman

about the daily beast

This feud is a long-standing beef, David Letterman and Oprah Winfrey never seemed to get along. It all started after he joked about her during the 1995 Academy Awards. Then he made another joke when she was a guest on his show in 2012. He actually made a lot of jokes at her expense, which she supposedly made her feel very uncomfortable.

8 Whoopi Goldberg

via Pagesix

Rumor has it that Oprah Winfrey was apparently upset about her co-star Whoopi Goldberg. received an Oscar nomination for her role in the color purple. Goldberg apparently believed the rumors themselves because the two presenters of the talk show did not speak to each other for a while after the film. They reconciled at some point and everything is fine again.

7 ice cubes

about startribune

OK. Ice Cube is probably the last person to cast shadows on you. Do you dare to say something back? OF COURSE NOT. He struck Oprah Winfrey in 2006, claiming that despite being involved in various projects planned for her, he had never been invited to participate. He also claimed that she had “rapists and lying authors” in her series, but he’s still not good enough.

6 Roseanne Barr

via Getty

Roseanne Barr is no stranger to feuds and controversy, and she has certainly drawn Oprah Winfrey into it. Roseanne publicly embarrassed Oprah on her website in 2008 for her political views about who should run for president.

In a later statement, she also noted that Oprah “contributed to the division of the country”. The statement should be an excuse, but we know that Roseanne is not good at it.

5 Janet Jackson

about BET

After Michael Jackson’s death, Oprah Winfrey invited his three children to be guests on their talk show. Appalled that Oprah would do such a thing, Janet Jackson claimed that she used his death and children as advertisements. Apparently, things got warm during a phone call after the episode was shot. Janet even told Oprah that she “made you sick”.

4 Randy Jackson

via showbiz411

Randy Jackson seemed to be on the side with his sister Janet as far as Oprah was concerned. After Winfrey had her parents as guests, Randy wasted no time in expressing his aversion to the host. He also claimed that it was intended to broadcast episodes of pedophilia on their show during the Michael Jackson trial … and that Oprah wanted Michael to go to jail.

3 Chris Brown

via cheat sheet

During his domestic abuse trial, Oprah Winfrey expressed her opinion on the matter and claimed that Chris Brown would abuse again. The singer replied by saying that he did not need Winfrey’s criticism and that it should better support him. He felt that he deserved support because he had helped her with projects in the past. I’m sorry, not sorry, Chris. We are on Oprah’s side in this matter.

Related: Snapchat has apologized for an ad with Rihanna and Chris Brown

2 Rachael Ray

mashed over

It seems that television colleagues Rachael Ray and Oprah Winfrey have pretty bad blood. It appears that Rachael has made some fairly serious (and alcohol-filled) allegations against Winfrey, claiming that she “has a problem with being black” and that she is super demanding (but we mitigated this a little).

1 Ludacris

about DJbooth

After Ludacris appeared on their show to promote his film Crash, he admitted to GQ that the episode was cut in Oprah’s favor and many of his comments were cut out. He also claimed that he was only invited because he was an actor and not because he was a rapper. He feels that Oprah shouldn’t be seen as encouraging to hip-hip.

Next: 7 stars that regretted being on Oprah (+ 8 that would return immediately)

Next

20 facts that shed light on who the REAL Pink is

