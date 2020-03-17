Kid Rock keeps the Nashville bar open amid the coronavirus, despite the mayor’s order to close

Kid Rock’s Nashville bar will remain open despite orders from the city’s mayor to close or limit the number of guests to public meeting places.

On Sunday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper addressed a Nashville Metro Health Board emergency meeting. After the meeting, Cooper requested that restaurants and similar companies serve only 50 percent of capacity or allow no more than 100 customers through the doors.

But Rock’s buddy Steve Smith said he would not follow city edicts, calling it “unconstitutional,” according to popculture.com.

Smith, who also owns The Diner and Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, said he would only follow Cooper’s advice if this policy was to be dictated by state officials.

"Unless there is a state mandate directing that all bars and restaurants be closed, Mayor Cooper's request is unconstitutional as it is targeted at a select group of businesses," said Smith. "We are compassionate with those who have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus and all who help manage the crisis while the outbreak is spreading around the globe.

ONLY: Several Lower Broadway bars, including popular Tootsies, Honky Tonk Central, and Kid Rock Bar, will remain open after Mayor of Nashville asked them to close # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LfGJ1ZfzoU

– FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) March 15, 2020

The mayor, a Democrat, leapt into his hometown after an annoying Twitter user posted a photo of a Nashville bar full of customers.

“While the rest of us try to be responsible in our own home and get it to end, this ?!” the tweet read. “Broadway, you’re not a hero to stay open.”

While the rest of us are trying to be responsible in our homes and get that shit, AIXIS? Broadway, you are not a hero to stay open. https://t.co/XUqehVhUeR

– MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 15, 2020

