Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar Refuses to End Coronavirus

Kid RockThe Nashville honky tonk says it does NOT shut down the coronavirus … despite city orders … and the same Kid will not be alone in taking this hostile stance.

Restaurants Steve Smith – who co-owns Big Rock’s Tonk & Steakhouse in Kid Rock – posted a disturbing response Sunday to the Mayor of Nashville John CooperA recent directive that all bars in town is close, and restaurants are cutting their capacity by half.

The move – which many cities across the country are starting to implement – is a direct response to the coronavirus pandemic – but nonetheless, Smith said … kick the guts to the government.

NO: Many bars on Lower Broadway, including the famous Tootsies, Honky Tonk Central, Kid Rock bars, remain OPEN after the mayor of Nashville asked them to close # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LfGJ1ZfzoU

He said it was important, “We appreciate Mayor Cooper’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 virus, but unless a statewide order mandates that all bars and restaurants be closed, the request made by Mayor Cooper it is unconstitutional as he targets a select group of businesses. “

Smith added, “(A) Tootsie’s patron dawn last night, is said to have survived the polio epidemic and does not recall such severe measures in history.” He continued, “In response, Tootsies Orchid Lounge, Rippy’s, Honky Tonk Central, The Kid Ass’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse and The Diner will continue to remain open to serving the public until such statewide mandate is issued from the Governor of Tennessee. . “

Downtown Nashville is invincible. pic.twitter.com/BFIOzukFct

The Mayor’s snub comes from a viral video that captured the scene this weekend inside a downtown Nashville bar – a crowd packed with patrons, outside and unattended. .

Interestingly enough, Kid Rock himself has yet to comment on the closure issue – even if he is with one of the bars threatened to remain open.