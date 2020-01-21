Kidnapped Countdown Hastings: Woman Convicted

A woman who unsuccessfully denied stealing and kidnapping an 87-year-old man from Hastings in July 2018 admitted admitting stealing from an elderly couple in Christchurch two weeks later.

Using a rare decision to use such “similar fact evidence”, the similarities of the offenses committed by Maera Elizabeth Todd, 40, were revealed today in Napier district court.

Two hours later, when told that this was only part of the prosecution’s case, the jury found Todd guilty of the charges that, with an unknown person, she had kidnapped and robbed David Geor, a Havelock North man who was robbed of $ 1,800 from his bank account soon after. after completing his purchases on Saturday afternoon at Countdown Hastings on July 28, 2018.

Maera Todd appeared in the Maori TV series “Songs From The Inside”. Photo / provided

Todd was also convicted of stealing approximately $ 95 worth of goods from The Warehouse Hastings earlier the day of the theft, and was placed in pre-trial detention on March 3.

She is already serving a sentence of 7 years and 8 months for the theft aggravated by invasion of the home of an elderly couple from Christchurch on August 13, 2018.

In the Hastings attack, the victim was confronted while he was shopping in his car in the supermarket parking lot. He was forced head first into the rear floor and held and threatened while the car was being driven.

He was forced to hand over his wallet and PIN, which allowed Todd to use the card before the car with Mr. Geor, still overturned in the back, was left a short distance from where it had been taken.

He extricated himself and, suffering from bruises and cuts, sounded the alarm in a nearby store, leading to police investigations revealing Todd at The Warehouse and a similarly dressed woman at an ATM using the card of the victim.

During the short trial, defense lawyer Eric Forster admitted that Todd had lied to the police when she was finally found and when she claimed she was in Te Hauke ​​Marae at the time of the offense and obtained another person’s car.

But he told the jury that there was simply not enough evidence to convict Todd.

He reminded them that Geor’s description of his attackers did not match Todd’s appearance and that he had failed to choose her in a photo montage, Stuff reported.

Maera Todd. Photo / provided

It was accepted that the time between the time Mr. Geor used his card at the supermarket and the time it was illegally used in an ATM was too short for Todd’s statement to be credible, but Justice Bridget Mackintosh warned the jury that because an accused had lied does not mean that they committed the offense with which they are charged.

Hastings’ wife Kahurangi Pekehau Waerea, who was originally charged with the offenses, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting and in August was sentenced to 18 months in prison. It is alleged that another person, allegedly a man, was involved in the abduction.

