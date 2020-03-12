Kids’ Choice Awards in 2020 postponed and in chat rooms in the United States banned the television audience for coronavirus

Current awards for choosing Nickelodeon Kids’ awards were postponed because of the coronavirus.

The annual event, which was to make Justin Bieber going to happen on March 22 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Nickelodeon announced that pushed the annual ceremony, to ensure “the safety and well-being” of all the participants, according to Deadline.

In a statement, the network noted: “Awards for choosing children, scheduled for March 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, are deposited with regard to the safety and well-being of each person involved in the show, which is our top priority We will get more information about the new. date in the future. “

[Sticking] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lk0sQEhrY5U [/ embed]

This occurs after a number of US chat show, including “Helen Dezheneres Show”, “Show-show” featuring Jimmy Felana, “Late Night with Seth Meyers'” Late Show “Stephen Colbert and” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah “, announced the cancellation of the live audience, arising from the outbreak.

In the NBC statement said: “The safety of our guests and staff – our top priority.

“As a precautionary measure, starting from Monday, 16 March, we decided to suspend the direct audience for the show” Evening “featuring Jimmy Felana and” Late Night With Seth Meyers “.

“On the recommendations of the authorities in New York, the company hopes to do its part to help reduce the transmission rate in our communities.

“Our show will go on pictures on their regular schedule, and to date, no effects on the air date will not be.”

CBS said: “Late Show with Stephen Colbert will be shot without a live audience in the studio.

“This step is done with great care in relation to the spread of the virus COVID-19, and the uncertainty of the situation in the coming weeks.

“There has not been any specific events in the theater” Ed Sullivan “that would cause concern among the audience, who are planning to attend the performance tonight, tomorrow, or attended in recent weeks.

“For several weeks, the theater staff is taking all the necessary precautions to protect all who come and work in the theater, enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures.”

The latest developments come after Tom Hanks and his wife was diagnosed with the virus.