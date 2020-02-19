[Kids dying in the cold as 1000’s of refugees flee Syrian offensive, U.N. states]

UNITED NATIONS – Hundreds of thousands of persons fleeing a Russian-backed Syrian offensive are being squeezed into at any time more compact regions around Turkey’s border “under horrendous conditions” in down below-freezing temperatures that are killing infants and younger children, the U.N. humanitarian main claimed Wednesday.

Mark Lowcock informed the U.N. Safety Council that “the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe” in northwest Idlib province, which is the past major rebel stronghold, has “overwhelmed” attempts to offer support.

He reported almost 900,000 individuals have been displaced considering that Dec. one when the government offensive began, much more than 500,000 of them small children.

“Many are on foot or on the backs of vehicles in under-freezing temperatures, in the rain and snow,” Lowcock said. “They are moving into progressively crowded spots they think will be safer. But in Idlib, nowhere is protected.”

The undersecretary-normal for humanitarian affairs claimed practically 50,000 individuals have taken shelter underneath trees and in open up spaces and “I am getting each day experiences of toddlers and other young young children dying in the chilly.”

U.N. unique envoy Geir Pedersen echoed Secretary-Standard Antonio Guterres’ alarm at the immediate deterioration of the humanitarian condition “and the tragic suffering of civilians.”

“Hostilities are now approaching densely populated spots this kind of as Idlib town and Bab al-Hawa border crossing, which has between the greatest concentration of displaced civilians in northwest Syria and also serves as a humanitarian lifeline,” he explained.

Pedersen warned: “The possible for further more mass displacement and even a lot more catastrophic human struggling is apparent, as an raising selection of people are hemmed into an at any time-shrinking house.”

He mentioned Russia and Turkey, as sponsors of a stop-fireplace in Idlib, “can and have to participate in a vital part in acquiring a way to deescalate the circumstance now,” nevertheless conferences between delegations of the two nations around the world in Ankara, Munich and Moscow in modern times and contacts in between the two presidents have not made outcomes.

“To the opposite, community statements from distinctive quarters, Syrian and international, recommend an imminent hazard of further more escalation,” Pedersen mentioned.