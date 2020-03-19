Kid’s panadol ventolin to go at the rear of counters new regulations

A new rule to prevent folks stockpiling and stress purchasing certain medicines has been announced amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Children’s Panadol will be put at the rear of chemist counters with restrictions of a months’ truly worth of medication introduced, Well being Minister Greg Hunt has declared.

People will also have to verify they will need Ventolin, which is applied to address bronchial asthma and similar ailments, amid stories men and women falsely think it can be applied to treat the virus.

“There is no evidence that that’s the case,” Mr Hunt advised 2GB host Deborah Knight.

“Ventolin’s for people with bronchial asthma or associated situations.”

He mentioned both of those medications will go at the rear of the counter “for those who truly want them”.

“Be sure to do not choose from the susceptible,” Mr Hunt reported.

“These new procedures will now be put in area to guard from those people couple who are executing the mistaken against the a lot of.”

“End it, there’s no have to have,” he stated.

Mr Hunt explained pharmacy teams had been consulted.

He claimed he believed Australia is “flattening the curve” of the virus and reminded the public only individuals who have travelled overseas or have experienced get in touch with with a identified particular person, and have signs need to go for a check.

He claimed an more 97,000 screening kits are arriving this week and new alternate level-of-treatment tests have been authorized this morning to broaden the array of tests selections.

“We are testing, screening, testing but we are concentrating on those people most at chance,” he mentioned.

He mentioned Telehealth doctor consultations are now underway, with 36,000 completed.