Kids these days are alright [Opinion] | Columnists

Kids these days. Oh, boy.

I’m sure most adults have, at least once, muttered that to themselves with a roll of their eyes, or quipped it to another “grown up” with a shake of their head. It’s a sentiment as old as time, a sense of generational superiority that repeats itself over and over again.

I heard it when I was a kid. Grumblings about obsessions with video games, complaints about a lack of work ethic. Snips about not knowing how good we have it.

I hear it now, as an adult, too.

These kids are always on their phones. They’re coddled by their parents. They’re entitled.

To be honest, I’m probably guilty of occasionally sharing those thoughts. Guess that’s just what happens as you approach 40.

But I’m here to tell you, despite rumors to the contrary, the kids are alright.

I’ve been covering education for about 15 years or so. In that time I’ve been reminded time and time again just how impressive kids can be.

Early on in my career I did a story about a high school student who created a foam that could be used to build temporary shelters for refugees. I remember once writing about a middle school student who asked friends to bring supplies to donate to an animal shelter instead of presents to her birthday party.

I interviewed kids who organized schoolwide protests to demand better gun control.

Over the last week, I was again twice reminded of the amazing capabilities of the younger generation.

The first was while doing a story about the Conrad Weiser Science Research Institute’s expansion to Albright College. I had written about the institute before, so I should not have been surprised when told about the work the kids involved with it are doing. But I was.

Hearing a story about a team of students — in response to a challenge by the state secretary of agriculture to find a way to deal with excess manure — finding a way to turn animal waste into glass that was crafted into jewelry blew my mind.

A few days later, I headed over to the Berks County Intermediate Unit to cover the Governor’s STEM Competition. There, seven teams of high schoolers from around Berks County showed off their skills in science, technology engineering and math.

The main part of the contest saw the teams show off projects they spent the past few months creating, each aimed at meeting the competition’s goal of “improving Pennsylvania through STEM.”

Asking the kids about their work left me more than a little impressed.

The Conrad Weiser kids were back with another manure project, this time extracting nitrogen from it and adding it to steel to make it stronger. The kids from Wilson created a device that tracks the amount of carbon emissions saved by riding a bike rather than driving a car, programming a cellphone application to go along with it.

The Reading team built a heated, solar-powered coat that can, among other things, charge your phone. At Gov. Mifflin students made a sensor that can be placed under the sidewalk and produces electricity when people walk on it.

As I said to my editor, “I don’t know what I was doing when I was that age, but it certainly wasn’t this.”

I think our future is in pretty good hands.