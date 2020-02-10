Kieley Taylor: How the video game market can be a win for your brand

No sector has generated as much excitement as video games, both among consumers and advertisers.

According to a Facebook report, 86% of Internet users worldwide said they played games on at least one device, while the games market grew 9.6% year-on-year to $ 152 billion last year.

In the meantime, more and more investors, including advertising companies, are coming into play. Last summer, WPP, Bitkraft Esports Ventures and Axel Springer invested in an Israeli startup called Anzu, which specializes in integrated video game advertising. As The Drum reports, Anzu has developed a technology that allows ad formats such as images, banners and videos to be placed in a virtual environment without distracting players or affecting the core game.

A number of new providers – including Google’s YouTube and Stadia, Apple’s Arcade, Snaps Games, Amazon Twitch, Microsoft’s Mixer and Xbox, Facebook Watch and Facebook Games, ESPN and Venn.tv – provide even more action in this category. A growing interest in Esport is driving the market – essentially video games with a high level of competitive multiplayer interaction. Esports has attracted 201 million players worldwide and is expected to generate sales of $ 1.6 billion by 2021, according to a Wavemaker report.

Given the current scale and ongoing spending on games and sports, it is not surprising that monetization opportunities are also increasing. That said, gaming and esport environments have initiated some unique brand security considerations, including fragmentation of experience, the lack of measurement standards, the challenge of actively monitoring in-app activity compared to the web, and the popularity of live streams and Live chats, whose effective monitoring in real time is a challenge.

Below is a breakdown of the main monetized opportunities in the video game market, as well as some recommendations for marketers who want to engage in a desirable, highly engaged community while protecting their brands:

media properties

Media companies have arranged ads for a number of branding opportunities, including custom gameplay, streamed esport content, reports on the world of sports, branded platforms for the distribution of recorded games and sponsored broadcasting events. Common types of brand integration with media properties include rewarded videos, interstitials and banners.

Advertisers should use open web standards regarding contextual brand safety, ad fraud and visibility, if applicable. In addition, if possible, they should use whitelists or at least exclusion lists for topics that are considered unsuitable for a brand.

Publishers and game titles

Publishers have the IP address for game titles and control most, if not all, of the esports and gameplay ecosystems for each title. Examples include Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Riot Games, Sony, Tencent, King and Ubisoft. Popular games from these publishers include Minecraft, Fortnight, World of Warcraft, Madden, Grand Theft Auto and League of Legends.

Identify the genre style that best reflects your brand values ​​and suitability. While real-time competition action games are likely to be the most time-consuming and the foundation of many esport leagues, many titles simulate violence, sometimes graphically, while sports, puzzle, and quiz games can be more family-friendly.

Teams and players

Professional teams play competitively in various esport leagues and events and broadcast live or recorded gameplays. Notable teams include Cloud 9, Team Liquid, FunPlusPhoenix, and Fnatic, while some of the best-known gaming personalities are Ninja, Mythos, Tfue, Dr. DisRespect, F0rest, FallN, Xizt, Faker, Uzi and TheShy are. Brand integration and team sponsorship, as well as influencer marketing deals with players, are very popular with marketers.

As with influencer marketing in the social media area, there are also important considerations for brands in gaming, which include the public image of the players, whether the players fit the brand and the performance record or not, as well as the cost basis and the category exclusivity. Similar to other professional sports leagues, teams are made up of players who can draw attention to themselves for the wrong reasons. In terms of brand suitability, understanding the game in which the teams / players are participating is crucial.

Leagues and tournaments

Top teams compete against each other in esports leagues, events and championships and are operated directly or by third-party publishers, including ESL Gaming Network, Overwatch League, League of Legends, Eleague (also known as EL) and Intel Extreme Masters. Brand integration / sponsoring with teams and influencer marketing deals with leagues and tournaments are popular with marketers.

As with teams / players and social media influencers, important considerations are the player’s image in public and the question of whether the players fit the brand or not. Questionable content such as language does not play such a big role here, since the gameplay has high production values ​​and professional commentators. Brands should watch gameplay to understand if it is a safe environment for them.

By developing an understanding of the opportunities and risks of game culture, brand marketers can win and win.

Kieley Taylor is the global leader of the MPlatform social network (part of GroupM)