Kiernan Shipka Spends Time With New CAOS Cast Member Sam Corlett | Scary Adventures of Sabrina, Kiernan Shipka, Sam Corlett

Sat 11 January 2020 at 5:59 p.m.

Kiernan Shipka has some bonding time with his new Scary Adventures of Sabrina costar Sam corlett!

It was recently announced that the actor would join Kiernan in season three of the Netflix series.

“The #CAOS descent is approaching, so here is a photo of me and @samcorlett on a boat! #CalBrina ????” Kiernan Shipka captioned the Instagram selfie below.

The third season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina arrives in streaming on January 24.

Sam corlett plays a character named Caliban, a dark and handsome young man with a strange charm, who is also the so-called Prince of Hell, carved from clay from the city of Pandemonium. He challenges Sabrina to control the throne of hell, even when hellish sparks begin to fly between him and the teenage witch. Get to know the other new characters here!

