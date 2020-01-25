Kiernan Shipka Unveils What’s New in Season 4 of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” | Chance Perdomo, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Gavin Leatherwood, Kiernan Shipka, Tati Gabrielle, Television

Kiernan Shipka lets us know what we can expect from season four of Scary Adventures of Sabrina!

The actress and her co-stars turned everything upside down in a new interview with ET. Here’s what they had to share:

(SPOIL ALERT: Don’t keep reading if you haven’t finished the third season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina!)

Kiernan on his first reaction to the final: “‘ Double the work! Oh no! “This is how I reacted at the start. I was immediately very excited to play two versions of Sabrina because I feel like she has a lot of varied traits and I have always seen her as a very double person. I think she has always had a lot of duality. Being able to separate the two characters was really fun for me as an actor because I feel that the two are very different. “

Kiernan on the breakup of Sabrina and Nick: “The breakup of Nick and Sabrina was devastating – absolutely one thing really, really difficult to do.”

Gavin Leatherwood: “It was good, as if it hurt, but it was a good challenge.”

Kiernan: “But when we saw crew members sniffing, you just feel like you’ve done your job. It’s hard to see them separated, but I think it’s essential at that time.”

Gavin Leatherwood: “If you like them, let them go.”

Tati Gabrielle on season four: “Things will come out, as far as our characters are concerned, from all of our comfort zones. We have been studying magic for our entire lives … But what is coming is something unlike any other and terrifies even the toughest witches like Prudence. The end could come. “

Luck Perdomo: “You can certainly expect that the terrors of Eldritch will enter the fray more and that we will be very badly prepared and that the content and the intensity will increase and even more than before and the intensity.” Do you see my face here? This face is like, “How can I take something so intense and so big and how to express it?” It’s the feeling. ”

Kiernan Shipka: “Oh my God, well, clearly Blackwood opened this damn egg and the terrors of Eldritch are unleashed at Greendale and they are more powerful than any force of character, even combined.”

