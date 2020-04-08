Kilauea volcano near Pahala records nearly 6,000 small, deep earthquakes since August

RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL FOR STAR-ADVERTISER / SEPT. 22, 2018 The caldera at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park sees its re-opening days after being closed for a 134 day due to the 2018 eruption of Kilauea volcano at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park in Volcano.

The lower area of ​​Kilauea in the southwest area near the city of Pahala has been shaken by more than 5,900 earthquakes – most of them magnitude 2 or lower – since August, the Uva Volcano Observatory geological survey announced today.

The largest tremor of magnitude 3.5 occurred on January 6th. The quakes struck 15 to 25 miles below the surface and most were not felt by residents, according to HVO.

Since August, there have been 20 to 40 earthquakes a day in the region, peaking at more than 80 a day in February. The rates are measured above for the area of ​​60 years of instrument monitoring, HVO officials said.

“Deep earthquakes of this type usually do not pose a danger from ground-shaking,” HVO said in a statement.

Pahala is more than 50 miles southwest of Pahoa, which is near where Kilauea erupted in the Leilani Estates in 2018. Pahala is on the opposite end of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park from Pahoa.

HVO emphasizes the clusters of “deep earthquakes” in this region does not mean an eruption is imminent. HVO has been recording earthquakes in this area for decades across several psychomotors in both Kilauea and Mauna Loa volcanoes. correlation between seismic activity in this area and volcanic activity at the surface has been established, although this is an important topic for future research. “

HVO said the activity since August is likely to be caused by “transport of magma into the earth’s mantle deep beneath the island, an area that may be the source region supplying magma to the active volcanoes.”

A sustained increase in seismicity of this basin above the level of long ago levels began as early as November 2015, although at rates lower than currently observed, HVO officials said. The region’s strongest earthquake of 4.7 magnitude occurred in January 2006.

