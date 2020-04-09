Kilburn stabbing target was an Openreach engineer operating in the area

The victim of a stabbing in Kilburn was an Openreach engineer who was doing the job in the place.

Law enforcement exposed that on Monday, April 6 they were being referred to as to Quex Street at 12.52pm after reviews of a man being stabbed.

When they arrived they uncovered the victim, a gentleman in his 40s, with a number of stab wounds and preceded to give him 1st assist.

The victim’s employer confirmed that one of its employees had been involved in a “significant incident” in Kilburn and was “taken to medical center”.

On Monday a witness informed MyLondon they noticed the sufferer “bleeding greatly from his thighs” as “neighbours gave the sufferer blankets” and a different witness described how they noticed the victim “currently being chased by an additional person who was slashing at him” with a weapon.

The hurt gentleman was taken by London Ambulance Assistance to healthcare facility wherever he has since been discharged.

A person was arrested on Monday afternoon and charged on Tuesday, 7 April, with Portion 18 Grievous Bodily Hurt (GBH) with intent.

In a assertion an Openreach spokesperson said: “ We’re aware of a significant incident involving one of our engineers operating in Kilburn.

There was a huge law enforcement presence at the cordon where the person was stabbed in Kilburn

(Impression: David Nathan)

“The engineer was taken to clinic and our ideas are with them and their loved ones.

“We’re now aiding the police with their investigation.”

MyLondon understands there is very little to backlink the incident to anti-5G exercise or to suggest Openreach employees had been precisely focus on.