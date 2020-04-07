Kilburn stabbing: Victim ‘bleeding seriously from his thigh’ was ‘chased’ as attacker ‘slashed at him with a knife’

A witness to an attack in Kilburn, Brent, has explained how they saw the victim of the assault getting “chased” while the attacker “slashed at him” with a knife.

The witness, who wished to remain anonymous, advised MyLondon they appeared out of the window at all around 1pm on Monday, April 6 after hearing screams.

“There have been a couple of folks jogging absent along Quex Road, and I noticed a man remaining chased by a further male who was slashing at him on Kingsgate Street,” they claimed.

“The person being chased was keeping his upper leg and the person chasing him slashed in direction of his shoulder, but I’m not certain if he produced call.”

According to the witness the attacker ran absent alongside Kingsgate Road.

“I named 999 at this place and the gentleman who was damage shouted something about bleeding.

“He walked into the highway and type of knelt down by a parked auto and was hoping to end his leg bleeding.”

One more witness also explained the sufferer as “bleeding heavily from his thighs” as “neighbours gave the sufferer blankets”.

When law enforcement arrived they gave the victim first assist and a man, who the witness thinks was a health care provider, passing by also helped.

London Ambulance Company ended up in attendance and the sufferer was taken to hospital after getting handled at the scene for all around 10 minutes.

“It felt really surreal,” the witness stated. “I virtually looked out the window at the precise moment it happened and it happened really quickly.

“It is the to start with time I have at any time had to phone 999 so I come to feel a bit shaken, but the response the police and ambulance experienced regardless of the present situation is very reassuring.

“I just truly hope the person they took to healthcare facility is going to be ok and they locate who did it.”

In a assertion from Satisfied Law enforcement, a spokesperson mentioned: Police were identified as at 12.52pm to Quex Highway, to reports of a guy with stab wounds.

“On arrival police observed a guy in his 40s with many stab wounds, he was taken by London Ambulance Support to a London medical center.

“A male, aged in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to custody in North London.

“Police remain on scene, enquiries keep on.”

Police have questioned that if you think you have info all-around the incident to make sure you call 101 and estimate CAD reference 3369 of the 6th April 2020.