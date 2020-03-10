Kilkenny can choose strain off Reid, insists Keher

Eddie Keher is quietly self-assured the loss of Adrian Mullen for the period will not detract from Kilkenny’s need to have to consider the scoring burden off TJ Reid’s shoulders.

The Cats have attained the Division 1 quarter-finals this weekend not acquiring applied Reid this spring and scoring 11-97 in five game titles.

While Reid’s Ballyhale clubmate Mullen will be skipped as he is sidelined for the year with a knee cruciate tear, Kilkenny legend Keher anticipates other Shamrocks males, not just Colin Fennelly, can stage up to the plate in assault.

“There could quite possibly be four Shamrocks men in the forwards, or 3 anyway. They operate rather properly together.

“Eoin Cody confirmed up quite very well the very last day [v Laois]. I know there are a whole lot far more sterner exams forward of him but he confirmed up properly.

“TJ, the strain has to be taken off him, and I feel if those lads stand up it will acquire a great deal of the force off him and give him a little bit of liberty.”

Keher considers Mullen “a substantial loss” but feels Brian Cody has located a handful of gamers who can feature in the crew this summer months.

“Brian has unearthed a few or 4, 5 maybe new talents that may possibly make an effect in the Championship.

“But it all continues to be to be viewed. The League is unique, they have to stand up.

“Championship is diverse and they will be truly examined there. They are generally a younger workforce now gaining knowledge, and they may possibly be a calendar year off being a important challenger, but knowing Kilkenny, they will be competitive. Like past calendar year, having via to an All-Eire remaining … they will be there or thereabouts.

“I feel there are a amount of groups ahead of them at the moment.”

In the meantime, Kilkenny and Wexford have been handed home advantage for their respective Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals against Waterford and Galway this weekend. Wexford deal with Galway at 3pm in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday and the Kilkenny-Waterford clash will take spot in UPMC Nowlan Park at 2pm the adhering to working day.

The Kerry-Antrim Division 2A hurling closing has been fastened for Croke Park at 1pm on Sunday as the curtain-raiser to the Dublin-Meath Division 1 Round 6 match, which now has a 3.15pm toss-in.

The start out situations for the U20 All-Eire semi-finals on St Patrick’s Working day have also been confirmed.

The Kerry-Galway activity throws in at 2pm followed by Dublin-Tyrone at 3.45pm.