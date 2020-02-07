“Kill a museum”: should RNZ stay with Concert?

COMMENT:

“Withdrawing Concert FM is like killing a museum.”

This is the point of view recently expressed by a particularly ardent supporter of the station that RNZ proposed to eviscerate in favor of a station on the theme of young people.

This listener is not alone. There is a vocal crowd – albeit a very refined one – who gathers online, asking that RNZ Concert be kept in its current state.

An online petition quickly attracts signatures, and a Facebook group dedicated to the cause is bubbling with discussions about the planned move.

Even former Prime Minister Helen Clark has revealed her affinity for the station, tweeting her concerns to Broadcast Minister Kris Faafoi and Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

Clark’s view reflects the analogy with the museum, calling it a moron of New Zealand cultural life.

We’re going Helen. I am informed that this is still a consultation and we will discuss with RNZ their options.

– Grant Robertson (@ grantrobertson1) February 6, 2020

These opinions were reinforced by the passionate post of composer Claire Cowen, in which she explains how RNZ Concert allowed her to pursue a musical career.

“RNZ Concert helped me become a composer,” she writes.

“I did my first radio interview on Concert FM at the age of 17, after writing my first orchestral piece. They encouraged my success and disseminated my work. With the proposed move to AM, and the loss of presenters, even if my work is broadcast at this inferior frequency, no one will know who wrote it or the ideas behind it. “

So far, most of the criticism leveled at RNZ Concert has focused on the low participation of its audience over the years. The latest GfK ratings show that the station has attracted a weekly cumulative audience of around 173,000 listeners, with an average of around 77,500 in the breakfast window (6 a.m. to 9 a.m.) Monday to Friday .

It’s certainly much lower than the huge numbers that plug into the most popular youth channels, but the statistics don’t always tell the whole story. And it’s certainly not about comparing apples to apples.

The thing with people who listen to RNZ Concert is that they are also the most likely to support events in opera houses across the country.

When an upcoming opera or symphony is mentioned by one of the Concert presenters, it almost functions as a form of content marketing for the art scene. Rather than asking how many people listen to the station, we should rather ask how much value they add to the art scene when they are not listening.

It’s not as easy as looking at carefully inserted numbers in a spreadsheet, but it will help show the wider value that these listeners are bringing to the table.

RNZ could argue that it does not kill a museum as much as it replaces one exhibition with another, but in doing so it provokes the fury of an existing audience while looking for a new group that might not even be interested in it. what is the diffuser. offer.

You have to wonder if it’s worth the risk or if it wouldn’t be better for the broadcaster to find a different way to chat with a young audience who is probably connected to Spotify right now.