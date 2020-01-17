Kill or not kill: that’s the question in ‘Death Note: The Musical’

One day you will suddenly have the power to kill at will without ever having to see your victims. Would you use that power for good and do justice to the worst offenders in society? Or would you surrender to your diabolical side and take revenge on those who wronged you? Maybe you wouldn’t use it at all.

“Death Note: The Musical” was originally in the form of a manga, written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata. The story follows of Light Yagami, a student who is hungry for intellectual stimulation.

At the beginning of the story, Light becomes the owner of a notebook (the title “Death Note”) that he can use to show death to people simply by writing their names on the pages.

The story turns quickly, and after vowing to rule a new world inspired by a Shinigami (god of death) named Ryuk, Light sets out to exterminate the nation’s wanted criminals – the people of which he is convinced that the world would be better off without it.

What was originally driven by well-intentioned vigilantism disintegrates into a full-blown psychopathy that ultimately consumes light.

The story has been revised in anime and movie adaptations since the original 12-volume manga series was released in 2003. In 2017, Netflix released an American version with Nat Wolff.

A musical adaptation was first performed in 2015 and surprised some fans. The project was, however, critically received not only in Japan, but also in South Korea and Taiwan.

Directed by Tamiya Kuriyama, known for dramatic plays like last year’s “Caligula” and with an original score by American composer Frank Wildhorn, “Death Note: The Musical” is returning to Tokyo with a brand new cast.

The role of light is occupied by both Ryouta Murai (31) and Shouma Kai (22) – two actors with very different backgrounds who play the role alternately on different dates.

Murai experienced his first stage play almost five months after his acting career as Kojiro in “Fuma no Kojiro” (2007), a theater adaptation of the manga series of the same name. “Death Note: The Musical” is Murai’s 35th stage appearance.

“I’ve seen so many plays staged by Kuriyama and he’s definitely one of my favorites,” says Murai. “It has always been my dream to take part in a play staged by Kuriyama.”

For Kai, the upcoming production marks his first leading role on stage and in musicals since he made his acting debut in the popular television series “Kamen Rider Ex-Aid” in 2015. He knocked out over 2,400 candidates to take on the role of light.

“I wanted to do musicals for a while,” says Kai. “When someone in my agency told me about this audition, I didn’t think twice about it and just decided to do it.”

Having previously only worked in film productions, reality hit him when rehearsals started in early December. He compares it to trying to break through a 5 meter wall every day.

“The theater really gets to the heart of your acting skills,” says Kai. “You can’t pretend when it comes to stage acting. People will definitely feel it. I’m sure I’m learning new things.”

Murai says there’s one thing he sees in Kai that he wishes he should help him live his version of light to the fullest.

“I don’t look like a student, let alone what it feels like to be one,” says Murai. “When I see Shouma deliver it so naturally, I really think I have to find a unique way to express it.”

Life goals: Ryouta Murai says that he has fulfilled a dream with “Death Note: The Musical” – in a production by Tamiya Kuriyama. ‘Death Note: The Musical’ Music Showcase / Takahiro Watanabe

Kai now thinks the role has sensitized him to current affairs.

“I tried to stay up to date by watching the news and reading newspapers,” he says. “Above all, I’m looking for things that I think are inconsistent and irrational to better understand what light might have gone through your head.”

“Sometimes I wish the death notice really exists in real life, especially when I hear about mass crimes,” Murai says. “I assume that most of those in power want to own the notebook. but that’s exactly why it should never be given to people. It will not bring positive results in any way – no matter who it belongs to in the end. “

Kai says he can fully relate to Light’s philosophy.

“If I had one (a” Death Note “notebook), I would probably use it too,” he says. “What scares me the most today is the idea of ​​anonymity; how people can express their opinions openly without having to reveal their real names and faces. I think that’s the “Death Note” because it can kill anyone without having to reveal your personal information to the rest of the world. “

However, such a debate has no limits or conclusions for these two men.

“I think that’s why” Death Note “has become so popular around the world,” says Murai. “A fairly simple story can spark so much discussion just because everyone defines justice differently. With “Death Note” we can examine every aspect. “

However, the two actors agree that the piece goes beyond the imagination of those who expect it like any other musical.

“Its use of light is just incredible,” says Murai of Kuriyama’s dramaturgy. “To be honest, we don’t move a lot on stage, but the message is still conveyed, repeated and felt – a lot has been packed into this musical.”

Kai agrees and adds: “I have no doubt that there will be cases where the audience will be convinced of the possibilities and values ​​of the theater.”

Instead of simply recreating scenes from the original manga, the musical version of the story takes the world of “Death Note” to a whole new level.

“It would be more precise to say that the piece not only recreates the story on stage, but also reflects reality if the world of ‘Death Note’ were three-dimensional,” says Murai. “Frank Wildhorn brilliantly recorded the original stories and summarized them in each composition.”

The two actors also find common ground when they choose their favorite scene from the production.

“The end doesn’t follow the conventional musical end,” says Kai. “The last song is just spectacular. Both the melody and the chorus are so heavenly that I feel like I’m just a tiny part of a larger planet. “

“This is exactly why musicals are so fascinating. You awaken your imagination not only through dialogue, acting and staging, but also through music, ”says Murai. “One thing I can guarantee is that the new version won’t let you down. You will not only enjoy the world of musicals through a captivating story, but also share the atmosphere, time, values ​​and experiences with the rest of the audience. “

“I just hope that this new piece of music offers everyone an opportunity to think about the meaning of” justice “and” being right “in the context of our society,” says Kai. “There is no right or wrong and people will not leave the theater with a definitive answer. However, it is our job to lay a solid foundation for these important debates that will take place later. “

Whether you think you will give in to your worst revenge fantasies or stay straight and narrow, you will at least get away with a good song.

“Death Note: The Musical” runs from January 20 to February 9 at Tokyo Tatemono Brillia Hall in Tokyo before touring Shizuoka, Osaka and Hakata, Fukuoka Prefecture. More information is available at horipro-stage.jp/stage/deathnote2020.

