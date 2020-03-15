Kill the myth: Any one can get COVID-19

“Black folks can’t get the coronavirus.”

That declaration is trolling via Facebook. It’s finding shout-outs on Twitter.

Twitter consumer Fatty Boom Increase posted a movie of a black woman dancing to the conquer with her roller bag. “Me still heading on my journey cause they reported black men and women simply cannot get coronavirus.”

It was floated on Chicago Public Radio the other working day. It is generating the rounds at the magnificence and barber retailers.

As the theory goes, the rich melanin of our pores and skin protects us from COVID-19.

The entire world-traveling virus has not arrived at Africa, other individuals say. And in the United States, the sickness is most outstanding in predominantly white communities, these kinds of as the Seattle place and New Rochelle, New York.

We enjoy our conspiracy theories. Some black folks are indicating the coronavirus hullabaloo is designed to scare us into staying residence on Election Working day for the duration of a important electoral time.

It is a risky fantasy.

The roots are cultural. African Us citizens possess an abiding distrust of the health care entire world. We will by no means forget Tuskegee Syphilis Examine. For 40 decades commencing in 1932, physicians in the South secretly withheld remedy from black adult men who experienced been contaminated with a sexually transmitted ailment so they could check and research the nightmarish toll of the disorder.

Numerous of us believe our greater fees of most cancers, coronary heart disease, stroke and being overweight are the item of a discriminatory professional medical process.

We are hugely suspicious of professional medical information and advice conveyed by the ruling courses. If they tell us it is “X,” then it ought to be “Y.”

Embracing this coronavirus canard may be unusually comforting. For generations, African People in america have been told we are inferior. It is a comforting idea that our blackness may well make us invincible in a pandemic, to think that blackness is much better, mightier, immune to this 21st century pandemic.

We like myths that make us sense top-quality. Like the a single that claims black people really do not dedicate suicide. That we are not serial killers.

Embracing this myth could kill us.

Dr. Jennifer Caudle has been on a 1-health practitioner, a single-female campaign to educate us about the COVID-19.

She specializes in Family Drugs medical doctor and is an affiliate professor at the Rowan College-College of Osteopathic Medication in New Jersey. She often appears on cable networks and other news retailers providing typical-sense healthcare suggestions.

In a recent You Tube video clip, Dr. Caudle tries to snuff out the fantasy.

“Guys, I’m black,” she declares to the audience.

“Many of you may possibly be black,” she continues. “There is no evidence to say that black people are not able to get coronavirus. This is a myth. Any individual can get coronavirus.”

Any individual.

As of Friday, there ended up 146 folks verified to have the virus in Africa situations had been documented in 15 African nations, in accordance to details from the World Health Firm.

Egypt has 67 instances, most reportedly linked to a Nile cruise ship traveling from Aswan to Luxor. Algeria reports 25 conditions South Africa, 17 Senegal, 10.

You know the scariest issue about the notion that black individuals are immune to COVID-19? We are most susceptible to it.

Sure teams “are at higher hazard of finding pretty sick from this sickness,” according to the Facilities for Sickness Control’s website web-site.

That consists of “older adults” and men and women with “serious continual medical ailments like heart disease, diabetes and lung sickness.”

African Americans ordinarily go through — and die from — those people maladies at bigger rates than others.

Let’s get rid of the myth.

