Killed the first eight runways as RuPaul’s Drag Race slots during the last game of season 12

The season is in 12 main points. The fighting queens are gone, and while there are a few front-runners, the fight for the top four remains everyone’s game. There’s a lot to like about Droop, but first of all, let’s weigh in a bit and evaluate the treadmill. The top eight revealed this episode, each with its own polish and beauty. There is no bad look and everyone speaks with the personality and style of the queen. The runway starts halfway from Droop, but with so much style and personality to work with, future episodes can withstand this format.

The episode begins with the queens reacting to Russian judgment, lamenting the removal of Yan Brita. They are good friends and Brita finally pushes Jan to an emotional breaking point when she can’t win. Even Jackie Jean is surprised that he won Russia, although he praises Gigi for a good job. Jean is upset, but sees Britain’s separation as a turning point in her feelings instead of her loss. Other queens don’t buy it, but leave it right now. At this point, the leaders commented on the increasing stress of competition. Now that they have fallen to eight queens, the first four and the final are over, and the queens have decided to do it.

The next day, Jean is refreshed and in the spotlight in the study, and the queens are in a hurry to go to the next call. Ru enters in a bright red suit with the courtesy of Klein Epstein & Parker. Not the only product in this segment, the mini-challenges are left behind thanks to FabFitFun. For the mini-challenge of this episode, the queens are paired with Ru, and each duo must make a FabFitFun gift box, then move on to drag and share this box with another pair of queens, quickly own a kiki and cast as many shadows as possible. . Given the many images of sunglasses, this mini-call may be a sponsor of a traditional reading call, but it still needs to be done. Jackie and Gigi are paired with Jaida and Crystal, and Heidi and Jan are paired with Widow and Sherry. Everyone is fine, the first group eliminates the second, and the victory goes to Jackie and Gigi. This is the best group improvisation of the season so far, and its relative ease with the Queens scenes is a good sign for future comedy-based challenges.

For the maximum challenge, the queens have to advertise, brand and advertise for a ridiculous and completely unnecessary product to sell on Droop, a new herd queen lifestyle brand that is not inspired by Goop. This is another familiar problem in Drag Race, so the queens had to go through a brainstorming before the season started and come up with a few ideas that were prepared. Ru health and fitness team welcomes Bob Harper, and the two take a quick round, checking in with the queens and giving advice.

Heidi is identified with the product, but gets good advice from Ru and Bob about re-branding to include the name. The widow’s product has been crafted and well thought out, but Ru can immediately get to her head by marking the last reliable stripes. Bob is excited by Jan’s idea, but Ru quickly manages the conversation by reacting emotionally to the previous part. Jean goes on to say that he is most saddened by Brita’s elimination, but this time he didn’t do anything better. Inspired by the Dream Of Jeannie brand, Ru and Bob went to Jackie with a reminder to take their heads to the game. Jackie’s sale of merkins and both Bob and Ru are met with suspicion. Well, Bob is worried, and Ru is practically brighter than a commercial potential crash. Ru ended the walk by announcing that he would direct Bob for trade and that Chaka Khan would join him for the runway. The diva gets an appropriate dramatic response from the queens, and immediately, the stakes are even higher.

It’s time to make a movie. Queens only have 20 minutes, so you need to be prepared. Jackie is the first, and as she struggles to deliver what she needs, she is finally able to implement her concept. Gigi looks fantastic, but she has to work on her energy and vocal delivery. The soul has the opposite problem; you need to wrap it up a bit. Jaida continues to touch the microphone, and Heidi struggles to translate her charming personality into a commercial, but both appear in the end. Meanwhile, the widow stumbles over the lines and reacts to the stress by slowing herself to an icy speed. The latter comes with boy’s hair, a delicious powder blue suit and a clear vision of Crystal. Bob is skeptical, and the episode plays him as a fool, but it’s reminiscent of other successful high-concept, visual commercials we see in Crystal. It will be very good.

The next day, the queens enter the study to prepare for the runway, and when it comes to a quick change for the better, there is little drama or space. Jean said he was saddened by Brita’s separation and that an editor had been knocked to the ground, otherwise the pre-conversation was entirely about the queens who made the impression of the 12 sisters of the season. After that, the episode moves on immediately, and that’s a very good thing, because there’s still a runway, commercials, judgment, and lip synchronization. Ru walks in a black and gold dress, and as always, Michelle and Ross, who look incredible in a black look, greet the guest judge, Chaka Khan, in a silver-patterned suit. Chaka looks amazing and brought his own fan; he immediately hit the panel.

Category: Black Wedding. Jackie Cox appears in a look that inspires a relatively simple cycle, with hair and makeup to match. He presents a complex but moving story, the bride is informed that her lover has died in battle, and the wedding mourning is re-contextualized as black. Next is the Soul, in a striking robe with feathers, sparks, and long gloves, and beaten for the gods. There’s drama and texture in her look, and when she’s ready to go back, she takes off her ring, takes care of her face, and puts on a bright white “I don’t” on the train. Jaida, who wears a beautiful black gown in a more traditional wedding style, is third. He also combines a full character, an expression of jewelry, and a performance that captures the character of the wife he has earned, which makes him more excited for new financial stability than the husband who came to him.

Gigi judges away with a Dior New Look-inspired dress and Veronica Lake-inspired hair. In addition to Gigi, there is a spectacular runway and another pleasant ride from the previous silhouettes. Sherry goes delicious, but polished like the rest, is another beautiful period-inspired dress and excellent dye. There is still Heidi, who lifts her cover as she descends the runway with the most elegant and graceful look. The dramatic, shiny shoulder piece draws the eye to the cold shoulders and face, and the extra coolness at the hips emphasizes excellent body work.

Next, a widow sitting in an ordinary dress with a large, moving train. Instead of a wig, it offers an HD-ready mass of intricate black, eye-catching black fruit, with a bright hood piece and a crystal cover that it lifts to reveal the best color of the season. The last is Crystal, a non-dead bride who returns from the grave to find her love, collecting some dust when she begins the procedure. It is completely painted in gray, silver and black, and unlike the others, the dress plays a bit with the color, implying a white wedding dress blackened by trauma and dirt. Crystal’s quasi-skeletal makeup looks fantastic, stunning, and still beautiful, and even details her torn nails with her gloves while she’s in the grave. All eight queens look fantastic. There are different characters or stories that all eight queens sell. And all eight queens deserve to stay, at least based on the runway. One achievement is hell and speaks to the caliber of this season.

After the Queens killed the runway, it was time to judge. Ru, each time a queen goes out of line and shows the trade, before the judges give an opinion on both this and their appearance. Jackie’s merchandise ad is fun and silly, and she gets high marks from the judges. The soul spray trade has some solid bits, but there is a major tension that prevents it from being clicked on. Jaida delivers a pantyhose trade and nails that attract punches and specificity; It is an open opponent for victory. There are some good ideas in Gigi perfume advertising and it can definitely draw a face, but it is breadless. In a different season, it will go on sale to be safe. He is having trouble this season. The pie trade is the same for the unforgettable Sherry.

Heidi’s lotion trade is utterly ridiculous, which is exactly what Ru is looking for. It’s nice to see Heidi’s charisma and humor, as much of the season has gone unnoticed. The widow later, again in a weak season, the spray trade will keep her reliable, stilted delivery at the beginning recognized her and can not recover. The latter is Crystal, which is struggling with the Magic Mullet trade. The camp is energetic and absolutely delicious. After the judges’ opinion, Ru asks the queens who are considering going home, and they agree that the widow should be with Yan. It’s meant to evoke drama, but Widow and Yan both take their flaws. They know they have the weakest videos and are likely to be at the bottom.

After the meeting, Ru announces Jackie, Jaida, Heidi and Crystal as the best queens by giving Heidi a win. Gigi and Sherry are safe, and this puts them to overcome the Side and Widow. They are both ready to break their hearts and lips, and when the song begins – Chaka Khan’s “This is My Night” – they all come out. Jean collapsed and slammed out of the gate as he cast an extravagant runway in favor of a bright mini-dress. The widow cleverly waits for a pause in words to drop her top layer and release her movement. He couldn’t move as much as Jean because he was dressed to his chest, but both of them crushed Jean, pushing him away a little in his feelings and face. It’s the best lip sync of the season to date, and even though Ru thought of Jean a while ago, it’s hard not to want a double blackmail after this show.

In the end, Ru saves Dulu and Jan sends the packaging. He may not have broken the road needed by the referees, but Jean has performed well this season. He has gained a new legion of fans, and there is no doubt that he will kill in the upcoming All-Star season to release and release for a while. As for the rest of the queens, “Droop” indicates how small the error line point is. The other six queens are all smart, attractive and talented and can deliver them all on the runway. Gigi looks like a lock for the finale, but the other spots are still open, and it’s easy to imagine almost any configuration of queens on the final fourth. Shoot, Race Race fans, push to the finals here and there is no confusion around the queens this season.

Acute observations

I loved watching Jean this season and doing the work of fellow queens. He is very excited to be there and celebrates the successes of his fellow villagers and gains experience.

Both the Widow and the Ian show themselves well with the mature answers they call other queens who deserve to go home. It is refreshing to see such self-aware, professional reactions.

Hello again, Ms. Sin. Putting Dahlia in the Droop logo is still my favorite broccoli camo.

Did Heidi work all of the $ 9,000 at the gas station last year? We knew she was the queen of a small town, but that certainly brings everything to perspective.

If you liked Jan this season, but haven’t traveled to his YouTube channel, please do yourself a favor and check out Jan’s Jukebox. He has released covers of lip service songs, complete with videos from this season.

