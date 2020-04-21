Killer Mike Won’t Open Georgia Barbershops on Friday

Play video content

Killer Mike Considering Georgia jumps in with the reopening Friday – possibly risking lives – so, she is NOT in a hurry to open the doors of her chain of barbershops.

We joined the rapper on Tuesday on “TMZ Live” and told him he cares about Georgia Gov. Brian KempIt plans to roll out most of the state’s lockout restrictions Friday, allowing barbershops, salons, gyms and many other businesses to open.

Killer Mike and his wife, Healing, owned a rope barbershops in Atlanta, called The Swag Shop, but we were told they chose to maintain all locations.

While he saw strong incentives to open stores – businesses were about to make money – Mike said he was concerned about the health and safety of his employees and customers beyond the company’s bottom line.

He also claims that race is a factor, because African Americans are affected by COVID-19 at a very high rate, and that’s the community he serves – so he doesn’t want to put anyone at risk. by opening too quickly.

Sounds like Killer Mike thinks Dr. Anthony Fauci right when he says that lifting restrictions will soon be backfire. Mike’s hope governors and mayors can be taken to the same page, and come up with an excellent plan. Now, this has never happened in Georgia … where many the mayors were strongly opposed at the step of Gov.

To this day, Mike has a message for the average American worker who feels they need to hurry back to work.