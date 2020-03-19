18-year-old Alex Davies was arrested several times. (Lancashire Police)

A teenager who had sex with him was arrested more than 100 times after meeting his killer Brian Healless in Grindr, a court heard this week.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Healless, 18, is on trial at Preston Crown Court, Lancashire, for the murder of 18-year-old Alex Davies.

Davies, of Skelmersdale, was declared missing on April 30, 2019, and his body was found by bodybuilders in a secret location north of Parbold Hill, near Ormskirk, on May 1, 2019.

Jurors heard that the two teenagers met on the dating app Grindr, and decided to meet in front of them on April 29, 2019.

The next day, Healless sent a message to Mr Davies on Grindr: “We can go out in public, not go public … I haven’t been here yet and I want to be hopeless.”

Investigators after investigating the history of Healless’ s web site, found that before he met Davies, he searched the Internet, “What’s in the back of the skull?”, And looked at how to wipe someone’s phone.

Healless was spotted on a CCTV bike from Parbold Hill shortly before 4pm, carrying a backpack he didn’t have before. Davies was seen on CCTV leaving his home that morning with a matching backpack.

Davies’ body was found two days later with more than 100 sores, covered by branches. A kitchen knife with black hands has been found nearby and is said to be the weapon used to kill Davies.

The suspect was arrested May 3 at their home in Chorley. When police searched the area, they found a headphone, cell phone and a full bag of Davies. The hoodie and bike found in the home by police had Davies’ blood on them.

The court also heard that in the days following his arrest, Healless had sent someone to Grindr. He asked her what kind of phone she had, and her internet history showed that she had investigated how to make it.

Brian Healless and his security team have confessed to killing Davies, but have denied murder charges.

Jurors will have to decide if Healless had any mental problems that could lead to a reduction in responsibility for his actions.

According to the Liverpool Echo, prosecutor David McLachlan, QC, told federal prosecutors in Preston Crown Court: “Obviously, your case should be like this is a murder case or if this is a murder case, it is a reason, to reduce liability.

“(The omission obligation) is to prevent a little of the murder that prevents a murder charge from killing.”

The case is still ongoing.