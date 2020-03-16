Killer shared video “Mr. Braytsayd”

Killer masterfully demonstrated how to wash their hands, “Mr. Braytsaydu” in the fight against coronaviruses.

Placing on Twitter, the group in Las Vegas shared clip frontman Brendan Flowers singing iconic song during washing hands, trying to convince his supporters to follow his example.

Before you share a clip they posted the video documented from quarantine in Italy, which sings lyrics in 2003, and answered: “It’s not real.”

Clip announcing skills Brendan washing hands, they added: “But it is.”

It’s not real. https://t.co/94rkyTwgdb

– Killer (@thekillers) March 16, 2020

But it is. pic.twitter.com/PlyHdzo2pM

– Killer (@thekillers) March 16, 2020

This happened after The Killers last week shared the new single “Warning”, and announced the release of the details of their new album “Imploding The Mirage».

As for the star-washing textbooks, Gloria Gaynor previously shared a clip in which she sang “I Will Survive” by performing extensive routine handwashing.

Navukavyya instructions on proper technique of hand washing with soap is widely distributed throughout the world after the global outbreak karanavirusa this year.

After this month was placed a list of songs from the 20-those choruses that needed to sing, and to wash hands thoroughly, a new textbook, which presents the songs lyrics “Killing In The Name” Rage Against The Machine, 1992 , it has also been published on social media.

Meanwhile, like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus have called on their supporters to self-isolation, trying to curb the disease.