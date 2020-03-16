Killer transferred sale in late summer / autumn of karanavirusa flash

Murderers postponed the sale of tickets for the next concerts of the summer / autumn of karanavirusa flash.
Sharing application in social networks, the group said that the reason that tickets are not yet on sale, is that “the news changes every hour around the coronavirus”, and that they want their fans to “stay focused on prevention and remain safe and cautious. Now. “
The statement continues: “Moreover, if we go to the sale, we will provide a portion of our revenue from tickets to local organizations that help people whose jobs are affected by coronavirus industry in each of our tourist towns.
“We take it personally. And we, and our family had such a work, and our hearts went out of the victims.
The band finished his statement: “If things change again, we will inform you, in the meantime we are more pleased than ever to sing the new songs and can not wait to see you soon.
“Watch this space for updates on tickets!”
August 18, 2020, Denver, Colorado, USA
August 19, 2020, the town SALT LAKE, US, US
August 21, 2020, VANCOUVER, CANADA
August 22, 2020, George, Washington, USA
August 23, 2020, PORTLYAND, OR, USA
August 25, 2020, San Francisco, California, USA
August 26, 2020, SAN DIEGO, California, USA
August 28, 2020, LAS VEGAS, NV, USA
August 29, 2020, Los Angeles, California, USA
August 30, 2020, GLENDALE, AZ, United States
September 10, 2020, Houston, Texas, USA
September 11, 2020, FORT WORTH, TX, USA
September 12, 2020, AUSTIN, TX, USA
September 15, 2020, MIAMI, FL, USA
September 16, 2020, ORLANDO, FL, USA
September 18, 2020, ATLANTA, GA, United States
September 19, 2020, NASHVILLE, TN, United States
20 September 2020, ST. Louis, Missouri, USA
22 September 2020, ST. PAUL, MN, United States
September 23, 2020, CHICAGO, IL, USA
September 25, 2020, TORONTO, CANADA
September 26, 2020, MONTREAL, CANADA
September 27, 2020, in Verona, NY, USA
September 29, 2020, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
October 1, 2020, New York, New York, USA
October 2, 2020, New York, New York, USA
October 3, 2020, Washington, DC, USA
October 5, 2020, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
October 6, 2020, University Park, Pennsylvania, USA
October 8, 2020, PITTSBURGH, PA, USA
OCT September 2020 CLEVELAND, OH, USA
October 10, 2020, Detroit, Michigan, USA
November 11, 2020, Brysbane, Australia
November 14, 2020, Sydney, Australia
November 18, 2020, Perth, Australia
November 21, 2020, MELBURNE, Australia
November 29, 2020, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO
December 1, 2020, MONTERREY, MEXICO
December 2, 2020, MONTERREY, MEXICO
December 4, 2020, ZAPOPAN, MEXICO
Over the last week a series of concerts and festivals had been canceled or postponed due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-nineteenth
Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, and this month’s SXSW in Austin is also eliminated, and the last induction of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has been postponed.
Radio 1 also announced that their annual Great weekend, which will be held in Dundee in May this year, has been canceled.
NME and The 100 Club announced the London musical showcase after the abolition of SXSW – check out all the details here.
You get detailed information about each of the canceled concerts, festivals and tours of coronavirus – and how to get a ticket refund.
Meanwhile, at the last press conference on the coronavirus crisis, the Prime Minister said that UK citizens should avoid all “non-essential” contacts with other people, since cases of the virus around the world is increasing.
Saying that a virus is close to the stage “rapid growth” in the UK, and now John Johnson urged people to avoid visiting pubs, clubs and theaters and to work from home where possible. Johnson said that “it is time for everyone to stop nonessential contact and stop all non-essential travel.”