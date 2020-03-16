Killer transferred sale in late summer / autumn of karanavirusa flash

Murderers postponed the sale of tickets for the next concerts of the summer / autumn of karanavirusa flash.

Sharing application in social networks, the group said that the reason that tickets are not yet on sale, is that “the news changes every hour around the coronavirus”, and that they want their fans to “stay focused on prevention and remain safe and cautious. Now. “

The statement continues: “Moreover, if we go to the sale, we will provide a portion of our revenue from tickets to local organizations that help people whose jobs are affected by coronavirus industry in each of our tourist towns.

“We take it personally. And we, and our family had such a work, and our hearts went out of the victims.

The band finished his statement: “If things change again, we will inform you, in the meantime we are more pleased than ever to sing the new songs and can not wait to see you soon.

“Watch this space for updates on tickets!”

August 18, 2020, Denver, Colorado, USA

August 19, 2020, the town SALT LAKE, US, US

August 21, 2020, VANCOUVER, CANADA

August 22, 2020, George, Washington, USA

August 23, 2020, PORTLYAND, OR, USA

August 25, 2020, San Francisco, California, USA

August 26, 2020, SAN DIEGO, California, USA

August 28, 2020, LAS VEGAS, NV, USA

August 29, 2020, Los Angeles, California, USA

August 30, 2020, GLENDALE, AZ, United States

September 10, 2020, Houston, Texas, USA

September 11, 2020, FORT WORTH, TX, USA

September 12, 2020, AUSTIN, TX, USA

September 15, 2020, MIAMI, FL, USA

September 16, 2020, ORLANDO, FL, USA

September 18, 2020, ATLANTA, GA, United States

September 19, 2020, NASHVILLE, TN, United States

20 September 2020, ST. Louis, Missouri, USA

22 September 2020, ST. PAUL, MN, United States

September 23, 2020, CHICAGO, IL, USA

September 25, 2020, TORONTO, CANADA

September 26, 2020, MONTREAL, CANADA

September 27, 2020, in Verona, NY, USA

September 29, 2020, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

October 1, 2020, New York, New York, USA

October 2, 2020, New York, New York, USA

October 3, 2020, Washington, DC, USA

October 5, 2020, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

October 6, 2020, University Park, Pennsylvania, USA

October 8, 2020, PITTSBURGH, PA, USA

OCT September 2020 CLEVELAND, OH, USA

October 10, 2020, Detroit, Michigan, USA

November 11, 2020, Brysbane, Australia

November 14, 2020, Sydney, Australia

November 18, 2020, Perth, Australia

November 21, 2020, MELBURNE, Australia

November 29, 2020, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

December 1, 2020, MONTERREY, MEXICO

December 2, 2020, MONTERREY, MEXICO

December 4, 2020, ZAPOPAN, MEXICO

Over the last week a series of concerts and festivals had been canceled or postponed due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-nineteenth

Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, and this month’s SXSW in Austin is also eliminated, and the last induction of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has been postponed.

Radio 1 also announced that their annual Great weekend, which will be held in Dundee in May this year, has been canceled.

NME and The 100 Club announced the London musical showcase after the abolition of SXSW – check out all the details here.

You get detailed information about each of the canceled concerts, festivals and tours of coronavirus – and how to get a ticket refund.

Meanwhile, at the last press conference on the coronavirus crisis, the Prime Minister said that UK citizens should avoid all “non-essential” contacts with other people, since cases of the virus around the world is increasing.

Saying that a virus is close to the stage “rapid growth” in the UK, and now John Johnson urged people to avoid visiting pubs, clubs and theaters and to work from home where possible. Johnson said that “it is time for everyone to stop nonessential contact and stop all non-essential travel.”