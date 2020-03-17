Killer will be performing at Open’er Festival 2020

Killer will be performing under the opening of the festival this summer, marking one of the biggest European festival appearances in 2020.

Legends of Las Vegas will play in Gdynia July 4, which will debut performance at the festival.

They join the more impressive of the bill for the Polish event, which includes previously announced headliners Cure, Kendrick Lamar, A $ AP Rocky, Twenty One Pilots and Taylor Swift.

Conventional four-day tickets to the festival start at 619 zlotys (£ 125), and the cheapest one-day tickets cost 299 pounds (60 pounds).

Killers Open’er! One of the most important American rock bands of the 21st century is attached to the July 4th drawing group Orange Main Stage! See you in Gdynia! Tickets 🎫 https://t.co/0rqjq040ak @MiastoGdynia @thekillers pic.twitter.com/oi7DpRPln7

– Open’er Festival (@opener_festival) March 17, 2020

The play “Killer” comes on the same evening, when the debut performance of The Cure at the festival.

Cure said about them future performance: “It promises / lovely date that we could not play in his travels in 2019 and will be our only Euro Festival 2020 We are looking forward to see you there.”.

On The Killers last week to share new single “Warning”, and announced the release of information on their new album “Imploding The Mirage».

In a review of the first listening “carefully”, the NME wrote: “Since then, as” If you were young “and” Spaceman “, recorded deformation to be sharp canyon brand exploded, they had one of the most powerful rock motors move under the hood . the first single from the next sixth album the Killers really pushes the pedal to the metal, to see what this baby can do.

“From the point of view of” Caution “, dyskatechka” Man “and inventive sensitivity of 2017” Wonderful excellent “laid to the charge prapulsivnaga horizon for the synth-rock, and Brendan Flowers again make heroes slain.”