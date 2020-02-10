Killer’s mother couldn’t stop the massacre

Shots at a military base in Thailand’s northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, known as the Korat, and an overcrowded shopping mall injured 58 others – 30 of whom remain in the hospital – before the gunman was killed by the police at around 9 a.m. local time on Sunday.

The attacker was identified as Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, who was hiding in Terminal 21 Korat, a mall with colorful Lego sculptures, a carousel, and giant replicas of landmarks from around the world.

An armed commando calls an ambulance outside the Korat shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima (AP)

After most of the mall’s employees and buyers were evacuated, a joint police and military team chased and killed the shooter.

Authorities took the armed mother from his hometown in Chaiyaphum province to an area near the shopping center, but she couldn’t get in, said Maj. Gen. Jirapob Puridet, who led the security team in the building.

The mother, whose name was withheld, told him there was little point in speaking to her son because he was suffering from depression and extremely bad temper.

The gunner had a machine gun that he had stolen, with around 800 rounds of ammunition and two handguns, Maj. Gen. Puridet said.

“We had to confront him because people who were trapped in a freezer were sending us messages that the oxygen level was very low and they were suffocating,” said Major General Puridet.

“So we had to risk facing him face to face, otherwise people who were trapped in him would die.”

One officer was killed in the subsequent confrontation and three others were injured.

“It was almost like a Hollywood action film,” said Major General Puridet.

“At certain points, the gun was fired continuously.”

The attacker was identified as Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma, who settled in Terminal 21 Korat, a shopping mall with an airport theme. (AP) The death toll exceeded Thailand’s last major civilian attack, a 2015 bombing of the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok that was allegedly perpetrated by traffickers who killed 20 people. (AP)

Thailand mourns the deadliest mass shootings

When mourning for the victims of the worst mass shootings in Thailand began, the country counted its losses: a mother was shot at the wheel of her car while her son was sitting next to her, a 13-year-old student who was gunned down on his motorcycle at home and more than two dozen other people.

The dead were mourned in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for Thailand’s relatively poor and rural northeastern region.

More than 1,000 people attended the vigil, which was led by Buddhist monks.

They lit candles and prayed and sang in the town square with a statue of Thao Suranari, a governor’s wife who was worshiped as a leader of troops against invaders from Laos two centuries ago.

The death toll exceeded Thailand’s last major civilian attack, a 2015 bombing of the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok that was allegedly carried out by traffickers who killed 20 people.

Morgue personnel carry coffins in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand (AP) People attend a memorial service in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand (AP) Relatives of a mass shooting victim respond after visiting a morgue in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand (AP)

Survivors described the desperate situation in the mall.

“It was scary because I heard gunshots occasionally … we waited a long time for the police to come and help us, many hours,” said 27-year-old Suvanarat Jirattanasakul to Reuters news agency.

The shooter “aimed at the heads,” another survivor told Reuters, local Amarin television said.

“He shot everywhere and his shots were very precise,” said the man who was identified as “Diaw” and whose colleague was killed.

In a morgue in Nakhon Ratchasima, the family of 13-year-old Ratchanon Karnchanamethee sobbed when he identified his body.

“He is my only son. He hasn’t even had dinner yet,” said his father Natthawut Karnchanamethee.

“I allowed him to do whatever he wanted. I never expected him. I just wanted him to be a good person.”

Armed commandos carry a person from the Korat shopping center in Terminal 21 (AP). You can see people on the way to an exit of the Korat shopping center in Terminal 21, which is guarded by the armed police in Korat, Thailand. (AP)

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the killing spree was triggered by a dispute the armed man had with another soldier over a land sale commission. He added that the gunman had taken hostages during the later conflict, but had not shown how many or what had happened to them.

“In general, any military officer would be good at weapons, but this man certainly has more capabilities,” said Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich, Defense Department spokesman.

After the gunman shot his fellow officer on the base, he took his gun and shot at other soldiers.

After leaving the military base, the gunman drove to the mall in a military humvee he had stolen, shooting civilians.