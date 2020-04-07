Killing Eve Jodie Comer “quietly enjoys quarantine coronavirus”

Jodie returns to action as Villanelle later this year (photo: BBC / Getty)

Jodie Comer from Killing Eve admitted that she loved spending time quarantine the coronavirus, because the busy schedule meant that she did not spend time at home.

The actress returned to the UK after filming Ridley Scott’s film The Last Duel was forced to stop as a control measure to prevent the spread of covid-19.

But Jodie, who will soon return to our screens as the killer Villanelle, said her return home was bittersweet.

In a conversation with the press association, the star said: “As much as I would definitely like to continue this (film), I was really able to go home, unpack like seven suitcases, because I was not here and I threw away so much rubbish!

“Actually, to have some peace and be still, I’m really a little … I’m a little embarrassed saying that I like it,” she added.

She knew, however, that it was something that could quickly wear out, given that most of Britain is now in its third week of isolation.

“This is the first week for me and I have friends who are in the third week and pulling their hair,” Jodie admitted.

“So you can come back and ask me in a few weeks and I’m sure the answer may be completely different.”

While Jodie accepts the positive side of closing in the UK, Britain is preparing for her return to our screens with the latest episodes of Killing Eve.

After shooting Eve in the back and leaving her to die in Rome, the killer of the village of Villanelle discovered that she had broken through the “former” and was starting a new life.

… But since when did it stop her from the madness of the murder?

However, after discovering that Eve (Sandra Oh) is still alive, the constant pursuit of the couple and the cat returns.

Who will come out alive this time?

Killing Eve launches April 13 on BBC iPlayer and broadcasts on Sunday April 19 on BBC One.

