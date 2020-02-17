[‘killing-eve’-teases-villanelle’s-new-seem-for-period-3]

Killing Eve has unveiled the very first seem at year three, with new pics displaying Villanelle (Jodie Comer) sporting a clownish new search.

In a single new picture, we see Comer’s assassin wearing a clown outfit alongside a mysterious newcomer referred to as Felix (Stefan Iancu).

“She is hoping to uncover her individual way and be in charge and make her own guidelines — and she finds herself getting to establish that she’s ready and she’s capable,” Comer teased to Entertainment Weekly. “It just so transpires this is her disguise this time.”

#KillingEve pic.twitter.com/sVZBHsxbaB — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) February 14, 2020

In yet another shot, Villanelle strolls down the streets of Barcelona, wherever she has started out a new everyday living next the cliffhanger finale final season.

In the tense time two showdown, the assassin shoots Eve (Sandra Oh), while the latter is verified to be alive and well, setting up a new lifetime for herself way too.

“[Eve’s] a quite, quite vibrant woman who is fantastic at whatsoever she decides to switch her hand to,” government producer Sally Woodward Gentle explained. “She’s also pretty, pretty great at creating dumplings. And Sandra turns out to be amazingly fantastic at generating dumplings — and at butchering, basically.”

As for Villanelle, Comer even further discussed: “A significant topic for Villanelle is her striving to gauge some sense of command. She is a extremely free of charge spirit, and she often appears to be beneath the thumb of this larger entity, whoever that might be. She’s genuinely making an attempt to shake that off.”

Killing Eve has also teased the new year with a transient online video clip that dropped on Valentine’s Day, exhibiting Villanelle and Eve in advance of the series’ US premiere on April 26.

Rejoice! #KillingEve pic.twitter.com/XfUCAqHEc5 — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) February 14, 2020

Previous calendar year, Killing Eve‘s second time turned the most-viewed present on BBC iPlayer, drawing-in 40 million online viewers. The display has also been renewed for a fourth year.