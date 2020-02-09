Killswitch Engage singer Jesse Leach works with Girlfriend On Dubstep / Edm Song

ENABLE KILLSWITCH Singer Jesse Leach worked with his girlfriend, Philia Porphyra, on a Dubstep / EDM / Industrial song called “Luminescent dreams”, Check it out below.

She said about the route: “(Jesse) and I’ve talked about Dubstep / EDM / Industrial Music since we met. It feels so good to finally say that we wrote our first song together and paired it with this dope dance video from (.Warren Archerfilmed onElements Music & Arts Festival).

“I love hearing our two voices go together, and I’m so damn proud of what we’ve created.

“Thank you for being my muse, my best friend and the love of my life.

“We haven’t figured out a DJ name yet, but we’re open to suggestions if anyone has one. Please keep in mind that we did this song without equipment and it’s just a demo right now. This song is just a teaser and a taste of what we’re going to do. More to come in the near future. “

A little over a year ago Leach announced that he needed time “to get help” after informing fans that he and his wife were over 16 years old. Melissa, had decided to go their separate ways.

Leachwho was open about his struggles with anxiety and depression increased Instagram to inform his followers that he would seek treatment so that he would not become “another statistic of suicide”.

2018 was a tough year for Leach, who underwent surgery on his vocal cords in April to remove nodules, and dealt with depression, anxiety, and mental disorders for the rest of the year. These setbacks affected the admission schedule for the new one ENABLE KILLSWITCH Album, Jesse Finally he ended the job with the help of the guitarist and producer Adam Dutkiewiczwhom he called his “musical soul mate”.

ENABLE KILLSWITCHthe latest album from, “Atonement”was released about in August Metal Blade Records in the US and Sony Music Entertainment in the rest of the world.



View this post on Instagram

The song is in demo form, but my beautiful and talented girlfriend is not! ? We made this song together with the title “Luminescent Dreams”. She is a talented performer and artist, as well as a brilliant poet and writer. Follow her on @purplespolepoetry ・ ・ ・ Repost by @porphyraphilia “So many of you asked me when you would hear Jesse and me singing well … I’m happy to announce that it finally happened! @jesse_d_leach and I have been talking about Dubstep / EDM / Industrial Music since we first met. It feels so good to finally say that we created our first song together and paired it with this @warren_archer dope dance video that was shot at @elementsfestival_. I made this appearance with a separate shoulder. AC Joint was in a mess. If you look closely when I do the handstand on the pole, you can see how swollen it is on the left side. After this performance, I had to take it easy for a few months before returning to my usual crazy self. Looking back now, I don’t know how to do it all with such a bad injury, but I remember how determined and passionate I am about what I do (under all circumstances). I didn’t want to give up. I love hearing that our two voices fit together and I’m so damn proud of what we have created. Thank you for being my muse, my best friend and the love of my life. ? We haven’t found a DJ name yet, but we’re open to suggestions if anyone has one. Please note that we did this song without equipment and it is only a demo at the moment. Thank you to everyone who hears and appreciates our art. This song is just a taste of what we’re going to create. More will follow in the near future. Dig it? DM me for bookings !!! Accept dance performances in NYC and the hinterland, but also trips outside the east coast if necessary. MY NEXT PERFORMANCE WILL BE IN STATEN ISLAND ON FEBRUARY 8 WITH @jesse_d_leach DJING FOR @pinupsforpitbullsinc at @bootlegmannings Doors at 6:00 p.m.

A post shared by? EVERY LEACH? (@jesse_d_leach) on February 8, 2020 at 7:28 am PST

View this post on Instagram

Hang out in the circus like a bunch of outsiders at #thegrammys?

A contribution from Purple Goddess? Leopard lady? (@porphyraphilia) on January 27, 2020 at 9:12 am PST

