When the Kardashian-Jenner family signed up to make up the Kardashian bond in 2007, they agreed to distribute all their dirty laundry – for better or worse. However, just weeks after two of the biggest blast of the sisters aired on the show, Kim and Courtney Kardashian are “embarrassed” by the same KUWTK brawl, especially now that they have reconciled and put their differences aside.

In the premiere of Season 18 of KUWTK, Kim and Courtney get into a physical fight after the founder of KKW Beauty questioned her older sister’s work ethic that caused the couple to slap and scratch each other violently. According to Entertainment Tonight, the moment Kim and Courtney watched the same war back, they both felt bad because of the debate and the way they dealt with their controversy in the moment. “The sisters are embarrassed by the brawl, but since the day they signed up to do the show, they have promised to show their real lives,” said the outlet.

Kim echoed this sentiment during a March 30 interview with Jimmy Fallon, telling the hospitality program host that “This is not my proudest moment but we went through it.” While talking about the fight on The Tonight Show, Kim also revealed that KUWTK didn’t really show how violent things really came between the two of them. “[Courtney] scratched me so hard, I bled,” she explained. “You didn’t really get to see that detail, but when I looked down at my arm I saw that she was really scratching me and I felt everything on my back, I just went over and slapped her in the back.”

The animosity between Kim and Courtney was probably so intense that the producers shut down production at KUWTK for a week later, so everyone could recover. Still, even people who weren’t present for the blast were shocked when they saw the sisters walking toward each other – in fact, Kris Jenner cried when she saw a clip of the brawl. “She was like, ‘Who are you? What’s going on?’ I think everyone was really shaking for a minute and just being like, ‘This is not our kind of show.’

Despite the tension between the on-screen duo, Kim told Falun that she and Courtney are now in a much better place, a family close associate confirmed to ET on April 4. “The nurses are fine and come back in good conditions. They can discuss their differences and although they disagree on how everyone handles things, they respect each other.”

Of course, while Coronetani and her sisters are in a better place, Push’s founder relationship with the reality show is still up in the air. During a KUWTK episode airing April 3, Courtney revealed that the filming of the program gives her “anxiety” and that she constantly struggles around cameras, documenting every second of her life. “I was worried about filming this season because it doesn’t make me happy,” she told Malika and Hadja Haq on the show. “I don’t want to miss time with my kids and it’s not worth it.”

Although both Kim and Courtney have admitted that they are not proud to fight each other in front of the KUWTK cameras, the sisters seem to have finally arrived at a happier and more stable part of their relationship. However, they may need to relive some darker days for a while as Season 18 finishes airing.