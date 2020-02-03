Kim and Kanye give free screening for Mississippi moviegoers to see “Just Mercy”

Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye sponsored a screening of Just Mercy. They paid for all 280 tickets at a theater in Oxford, Mississippi, as the Clarion Ledger reports. The film stars Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan.

According to Clarion Ledger, “The Wests are working on the film screenings with the Represent Justice group. Represent Justice turned to the nationwide campus ministry, Cru, for tickets to college students. “

These students need to feel special not only to see this moving film, but to be part of that experience as a whole. You may even have a chance to meet Kim and Kanye.

A moving memory

Why grace? The film is an adaptation of the memoirs of lawyer Bryan Stevenson. He defended Walter McMillian, a 47-year-old black man sentenced to death for murdering an 18-year-old white woman. However, he was wrongly accused.

Fast company reports; “There is still a shocking error rate in a broken justice system. The story of Walter McMillan continues today. “

Change is coming

With Kim studying to become a lawyer and her efforts focused on prison reform, it makes sense for as many people as possible to see Just Mercy.

As reported in The Things, Kanye supports his wife, and with his current Sunday service, Kanye is on board with changes, be it his own or collectively as a society.

Papa’s little girl is growing up

Kim said that she has always been interested in the law because she saw her late father immerse himself in the legal profession. He would surely be proud of her if he had taken such steps for justice.

