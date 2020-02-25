kim-and-kourtney-kardashian-fight-in-kuwtk-season-18-promo

Perform perfectly now, sisters!

We are finally seeing period 18 for the to start with time maintaining up with the Kardashians (That moves to Thursday, March 26!) And items glimpse as extraordinary as ever for this renowned household. Very last period, tensions improved involving Kourtney Kardashian and sisters Kim Kardashian Y Khloe Kardashian and matters never appear to tranquil down nevertheless.

%MINIFYHTML1300d4bee1e928eec5c7675628be972f11% %MINIFYHTML1300d4bee1e928eec5c7675628be972f12%

The movie starts with the 3 more mature sisters arguing although Khloe asks Kourt: "Why do you have to have an mind-set?"

"Do not get concerned in businesses that aren't yours," Kourt replies. "Then never chat about it in entrance of me," Khloe replies.

Afterwards, Kim calls Khloe to fall a bomb on her ex Tristan Thompson. "You're heading to eliminate me: Tristan will sign up for us for evening meal," he tells Khloe surprised.