Kim Bo Ra and Lee Tae Hwan share a loving birthday moment in “Touch”

Lee Tae Hwan intensified his feelings for Kim Bo Ra in “Touch!”

“Touch” is a romantic drama from channel A about a broke makeup artist (Joo Sang Wook) and a failed idol trainee (Kim Bo Ra) as they work to find new dreams in life together.

In new still images released by the drama, Han Soo Yeon (Kim Bo Ra) brings a gift to Kang Do Jin (Lee Tae Hwan), who wears a birthday hat. Unlike this happy occasion, Han Soo Yeon looks sad while watching the festivities. However, Lee Tae Hwan surprises her by holding his face in his hands.

Kang Do Jin is currently negotiating a contract with his agency, Window Entertainment. The CEO is sure he will renew his contract, but Kang Do Jin is interested in moving agencies and has asked his manager, Kim Chae Won (Lee Soo Ji) to look into an agency that would also accept Han Soo Yeon.

Although Lee Tae Hwan’s feelings for Han Soo Yeon strengthen, Han Soo Yeon sees him no more than a friend. Instead, she focuses on stopping Cha Jung Hyuk (Joo Sang Wook) from moving to America to start a new life after his business failed.

This episode of “Touch” will air on February 1 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

