Kim Bo Ra takes care of Joo Sang Wook in the emergency room in “Touch”

Joo Sang Wook and Kim Bo Ra find themselves in a dangerous situation in the latest photos from “Touch!”

“Touch” is a romantic comedy about Cha Jung Hyuk (Joo Sang Wook), a makeup artist struggling with unemployment and debt, and Han Soo Yeon (Kim Bo Ra), a failed idol intern, working together to find new dreams .

spoilers

At the end of episode 8, Cha Jung Hyuk, who had cut all contact with everyone, was found by Han Soo Yeon and Baek Ji Yoon (Han Da Gam) with packets of medicine around him.

In the new still images released by the drama, Cha Jung Hyuk is unconscious in the emergency room while Han Soo Yeon takes care of him with a worried expression. Interestingly, she seems to be alone with him and Baek Ji Yoon is nowhere to be found.

Production staff have stated that the upcoming episode will tell the story of what happened to Cha Jung Hyuk’s health that required a trip to the emergency room. Many viewers speculate that he could have made an extreme choice after the failure of his business, Cha Beauty.

This episode of “Touch” will air on January 31 at 10:50 pm KST.

Watch the latest episode of “Touch” below!

