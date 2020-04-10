Kim Bum Confirms to Opposition Star Lee Dong Wook + Jo Bo Ah in New Fantasy Drama

This is official: Kim Bum has joined the upcoming tvN drama “Gumiho Story” (working title)!

On April 10, tvN confirmed that Kim Bum will star in a fantasy drama alongside Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah. When the actor was released from the military last month, “Tale Gumiho” will mark the return to the small screen and the first drama in more than four years (Kim Bum last appeared in the drama in 2016, when she starred in SBS “Mrs Cop 2”).

Described as a “fantasy city melodrama,” “The Gumiho Story” will tell the story of a male gumiho (fox mythical fox) who lives in the city (played by Lee Dong Wook) and a fearless producer (PD) director who seeks to find him down (played by Jo Bo Ah).

Kim Bum will play the role of Yi Rang, the half-brother of Lee Dong Wook Yi Yeon. Described as the most dangerous gumiho out there, Yi Rang offers humility to humanity despite living in between. Sometimes he seduces people with the promise of a will, which will eventually pay them a price.

Upcoming drama producer, “Kim Bum, who returns to the small screen after four years, will be making a startling transformation through her acting in ‘Tale Gumiho.” Since Kim Bum has the softness and strength of the Charm, please look forward to Yi Rang’s gumiho image. “

“The Story of Gumiho” is now slated to premiere in the second half of 2020.

Are you excited to see Kim Bum star alongside Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah in this new drama? Share your thoughts below!

