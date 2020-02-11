Kim Bum in talks to star in new drama with Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah

Actor Kim Bum is currently considering joining the program for “The Tale of Gumiho” (working title) alongside Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah!

An initial report from an industry insider of February 11 reported that Kim Bum was confirmed to appear in “The Tale of Gumiho” with Jo Bo Ah and Lee Dong Wook, who had previously been confirmed to take part in the new drama tvN.

Kim Bum’s agency then replied, “Although this has not yet been confirmed, Kim Bum is in talks and plans to participate in tvN’s” The Tale of Gumiho “.”

The upcoming drama follows the life of gumiho Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who once reigned as the living god of the Baekdudaegan mountain range but now functions as a sort of public agent between this world and the underworld . His main job is to clean up the mess left by those who disturb the world of the living while hiding behind the tales of ghosts.

If confirmed, it would be Kim Bum’s first drama after the end of his compulsory military service, which he is currently serving. He joined in April 2018.

