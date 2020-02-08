Kim Da Mi and Kwon Nara engage in a war of nerves against Clueless Park Seo Joon in “Itaewon Class”

Kim Da Mi and Kwon Nara are about to compete in the next episode of “Itaewon Class”!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Itaewon Class” stars Park Seo Joon as Park Sae Roy, a passionate entrepreneur who makes no compromises in the face of injustice and corruption. Armed only with his convictions and anger at the death of his father, Park Sae Roy joins other young people who share his stubbornness and youthful bravado, then pursues his dreams in the narrow streets of Itaewon – all by boldly confronting the food industry conglomerate Jang Ga in the process.

Kwon Nara plays Oh Soo Ah, Park Sae Roy’s first love (Park Seo Joon) and director of the strategic planning team of Park Sae Roy’s rival society, Jang Ga, while Kim Da Mi describes the “sociopath of genius ”Jo Yi Seo.

spoilers

In the last episode, Park Sae Roy opened his restaurant called Dan Bam, but after a fight between his employee and a drunkard, as well as a report indicating that a minor had received alcohol, he was taken to the police station. It was there that he found his former sworn enemy Jang Geun Won (Ahn Bo Hyun), who began to provoke him again. Park Sae Roy refused to fall into his trap and swore he would take revenge soon enough.

In the recently released still images, Park Sae Roy, Oh Soo Ah and Jo Yi Seo meet, sparking curiosity for how the three met. Oh Soo Ah and Jo Yi Seo look at each other in a silent war of nerves while Park Sae Roy with no idea watches them from the side.

In the previous teaser, Oh Soo Ah asked Jo Yi Seo, “Do you like Sae Roy? I suppose you are not sorry that his business was suspended because of you “, but Jo Yi Seo did not back down when she replied:” By any chance, did you report it? “

The production team said: “From the first meeting, the subtle love triangle of Park Sae Roy, Oh Soo Ah and Jo Yi Seo will be interesting. More interesting scenes will be provided with Jo Yi Seo who feels attracted to Park Sae Roy who is different from her and Oh Soo Ah who is stuck between Jang Ga and Park Sae Roy. “

“Itaewon Class” is broadcast on Fridays and Saturdays at 10:50 p.m. KST.

