Kim Dong Hee, Jung Da Bin, And Additional Dabble In Darkness For Revenue In Posters For New Drama “Extracurricular”

Netflix’s forthcoming unique collection “Extracurricular” has unveiled person posters!

“Extracurricular” is centered about a team of higher university pupils who get started committing crimes to earn money and the unpredictable potential risks they confront as a final result.

The drama is a collaboration concerning rookie writer Jin Han Sae and director Kim Jin Min of dramas “Lawless Law firm,” “Marriage Contract,” and “Time In between Dog and Wolf.”

Kim Dong Hee, who starred in web drama “Eighteen” and JTBC’s “SKY Castle” and is now appearing in “Itaewon Course,” will portray Ji Soo, who goes from a model student to a criminal after committing an unthinkable act.

Jung Da Bin has created a sturdy performing career soon after setting up out as a kid actress. She will reveal a absolutely new facet of her as school bully Min Hee, who gets caught up in Ji Soo’s crime.

Park Joo Hyun will portray Ji Soo’s unsafe associate in criminal offense Gyu Ri, whilst Nam Yoon Soo will seem as Min Hee’s boyfriend and the school’s most well known male Ki Tae.

The posters convey darkness that has clawed at the people right before passing by. They are also accompanied by the words, “I risked my life for the mistaken reply,” building supporters wonder about their choices and their effects.

“Extracurricular” will make its world wide premiere on April 29.

