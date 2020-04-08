Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young Mention Other Parables in “Find Me in Your Memory”

“Find Me in MBC Memory” has just released Kim Kim Wook and Moon Ga Young!

The drama is about a romantic love story between two people who were with emotional scars that had a memory of how to act. Lee Jung Hoon (Kim Dong Wook) as news anchor with hipthymesia (conditions that could give them to remember about the experience of living in detail), and Yeo Jin Ha (Moon Ga Young) as an actress famous. who has forgotten some of the most important moments in her life as a mechanism of psychological defense.

In the previous episode, Lee Jung Hoon’s mother, Seo Mi Hyun (Gil Hae Yeon) died suddenly. Since Lee Jung Hoon had hypthymesia, Seo Mi Hyun did not comment on the disease, causing him to find out about her after seeing the portrait for his funeral. This illustrates how Lee Jung Hoon will handle this scar and how it will affect his relationship with Yeo Ha Jin.

In the newly launched sea, Lee Jung Hoon and Yeo Ha Jin face each other in a serious mood. Lee Jung Hoon didn’t look good, causing anxiety.

One of the photos shows Lee Jung Hoon falling into Yeo Ha Jin’s arm. As he held her close, his gaze filled with emotion and compassion, creating an emotional scene. The audience anticipates the chemistry of the two characters as they support each other through painful experiences.

The key to being released is having strong emotions in Yeo Ha Jin when he takes Lee Jung Hoon when he dies from his mother. To bring this scene to life, Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young talk endlessly to illustrate the characters’ inner emotions, and even the production team is invested in the action. The two fell into office, so he continued to sit in support every day even after he finished filming.

The production team shared, “Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young have created an amazing audience that will never go away with a lively act. Please look forward to the broadcast today.”

“Find Me in Your Memory” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:55 p.m. KST.

