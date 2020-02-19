[kim-dong-wook-and-moon-ga-younger-disguise-accurate-intentions-powering-light-smiles-in-upcoming-drama]

MBC’s drama “The Way He Remembers” (literal title) has shared stills of Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young’s very first come upon!

The forthcoming drama is about the romance involving information anchor Lee Jung Hoon (Kim Dong Wook), a gentleman with hyperthymesia, a condition that provides men and women the ability to try to remember an abnormally large volume of their lifetime experiences in vivid element, and mounting star Yeo Ha Jin (Moon Ga Younger), who has forgotten the most essential times of her life, as they arrive collectively to conquer their pain.

The newly unveiled stills showcase the intensive very first come across between Lee Jung Hoon and Yeo Ha Jin for the duration of a are living news broadcast. In the stills, Lee Jung Hoon is supplying Yeo Ha Jin a gentle smile, but his keen gaze hints at the onslaught of scathing questions he’ll inquire Yeo Ha Jin that will make her sense flustered. Recognised as the “gentle tyrant,” Lee Jung Hoon makes the men and women all over him tense with his existence.

The stills showcase ㅁ scene in which actress Yeo Ha Jin has been invited to the live information broadcast run by Lee Jung Hoon for an job interview. Inspite of Lee Jung Hoon’s mind-boggling presence, Yeo Ha Jin stays undaunted with a vivid smile. With a daring angle, Yeo Ha Jin seems to be all set to reply any question Lee Jung Hoon will throw her way as she stares him down.

Although the two are smiling at every single other, sparks fly in between them in this tense scene, drawing curiosity on whether the dwell broadcast will conclude without any complications.

The output group of “The Way He Remembers” shared, “From the 1st filming, Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Youthful showcased their explosive chemistry. They experienced excellent acting chemistry, and just the coronary heart-fluttering picture of them sitting aspect by aspect in the stay information studio manufactured the generation group smile. Make sure you glance ahead to the remarkably tense initial meeting between anchor Kim Dong Wook, who sends his slicing remarks to anyone indiscriminately, and excitement-inducing actress Moon Ga Youthful, who is not fearful to talk her brain.”

“The Way He Remembers” is established to premiere on March 18 at eight: 55 p.m. KST subsequent the summary of “The Video game: Toward Zero.”

