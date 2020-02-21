[kim-dong-wook-and-moon-ga-young’s-new-romance-drama-asks-whether-it’s-worse-to-don’t-forget-or-ignore]

MBC’s forthcoming drama “Find Me in Your Memory” (working title) has unveiled its initial poster!

“Find Me in Your Memory” is a new romance drama about the love story between two folks with similar psychological scars whose memories perform in opposite means. Kim Dong Wook will star as Lee Jung Hoon, a information anchor with hyperthymesia (a problem that gives people the means to recall an abnormally extensive volume of their reside experienced in vivid detail). Meanwhile, Moon Ga Young will engage in climbing star Yeo Ha Jin, who has forgotten some of the most critical moments in her daily life as a psychological defense mechanism.

On February 21, the upcoming drama introduced a placing poster that hints at the dynamic amongst its two emotionally wounded qualified prospects. The interesting blue palette of the poster helps make it show up as however both of those Yeo Ha Jin and Lee Jung Hoon are submerged in melancholy, and their eyes look to be brimming with tears as the caption asks, “Which is extra tragic? A gentleman who remembers without end, or a lady who forgets in buy to survive?”

Notably, even however the two figures are virtually overlapping—hinting at their intertwined fates—they are wanting off in reverse instructions, seemingly unaware of just about every other’s existence.

“Find Me in Your Memory” will premiere on March 18 at eight: 55 p.m. KST, adhering to the summary of MBC’s at present-airing drama “The Recreation: In direction of Zero.”

