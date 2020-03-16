Kim Dong Wook Is Ready For His New Anchor Part In Forthcoming Drama “Find Me In Your Memory”

There are only 3 times until the premiere of “Find Me in Your Memory”!

The new romance drama is about the like story amongst two persons with very similar psychological scars whose recollections operate in reverse methods. Kim Dong Wook will star as Lee Jung Hoon, a information anchor with hyperthymesia (a issue that presents men and women the skill to recall an abnormally vast amount of their lifetime encounters in vivid depth). Meanwhile, Moon Ga Young will perform soaring star Yeo Ha Jin, a famous actress who has forgotten some of the most important times in her existence as a psychological defense system.

Kim Dong Wook’s new character Lee Jung Hoon has a handsome experience and a graceful smile. To leading if off, he looks clean-reduce in satisfies, which heightens his reliability as a information anchor. While he gives off a gentleman vibe, he is regarded as a “gentle tyrant” who exposes the fact by pouring out sharp and aggressive inquiries that do not permit an inch of falsehood or error. Anticipations are large for Kim Dong Wook’s in depth portrayal of Lee Jung Hoon, a character who hides the discomfort caused by hyperthymesia with cool charisma.

Kim Dong Wook was the winner of the Daesang (grand prize) at the 2019 MBC Drama Awards for his acting in “Special Labor Inspector, Mr. Jo.” He also evoked chills with his job as a psychic medium in OCN’s “The Guest” in 2018. In “Find Me in Your Memory,” Kim Dong Wook will show his passionate aspect and complete yet another outstanding job in his job.

“Find Me in Your Memory” will premiere on March 18 at 8:55 p.m. KST and be out there on Viki!

