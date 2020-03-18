Kim Dong Wook + Moon Ga Youthful Examine 13-Year Age Hole Lee Jin Hyuk On Debut As Actor In “Find Me In Your Memory”

On March 18, MBC’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Find Me in Your Memory” held an online press conference with actors Kim Dong Wook, Moon Ga Young, Yoon Jong Hoon, Kim Seul Gi, Lee Joo Bin, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, and a lot more.

“Find Me in Your Memory” will be a enjoy tale amongst Lee Jung Hoon (Kim Dong Wook) a news anchor with hyperthymesia (a problem that provides folks the potential to try to remember an abnormally vast sum of their existence experiences in vivid detail) and Yeo Ha Jin (Moon Ga Youthful), a rising actress who has overlooked some of the most vital moments in her lifestyle as a psychological defense mechanism.

About his new job, Kim Dong Wook reported, “Hyperthymesia is not anything that has by no means been dealt with. On the other hand, this drama is a various since alternatively of just demonstrating that person’s agony and suffering, it will show how he meets a individual who has the opposite soreness and how they conquer every single of their challenges.”

When requested about the problem of portraying an anchor, the actor admitted, “It truly wasn’t effortless. I did not know [how hard it was] when I watched the information mainly because they were talking so comfortably, but it was genuinely distinctive when I tried out to do it myself.”

Relating to her character, Moon Ga Youthful stated, “I wished to question the persons right here if there is just about anything equivalent amongst Yeo Ha Jin and me. We have the identical position, and [that allows us to] show our many sides, so I tried out to clearly show my unique sides as a result of my style design and style and make-up as effectively.” She was questioned if she experienced a strategy for becoming a “queen of intimate comedies,” and she responded, “Rather than having a method, I want to demonstrate myself as I am at my present-day age. From now on, I will do my greatest so that my title itself results in being my tactic.”

With regards to their 13-12 months age hole, Moon Ga Young commented, “First off, [Kim Dong Wook] was incredibly dependable. I do not know how he feels, but I did not experience the age gap concerning us.” To that, he replied, “I’m immature.”

Moon Ga Younger continued, “At initial, oppa was quiet and shy, so I wondered how to get near to him, but he is actually playful. I’m having a good deal of fun [filming] proper now.” She additional, “There were being no bloopers when we shot the kiss scene mainly because we had to shoot it very swiftly. We filmed it in 1 consider.” Lee Dong Wook then unintentionally gave a spoiler, revealing that he also filmed a kiss scene with Lee Joo Bin.

Yoon Jong Hoon, who beforehand worked with Kim Dong Wook in “Riders: Capture Tomorrow,” shared about Kim Dong Wook, “He’s one of the several individuals I have confidence in and like in my profession. I had enjoyment filming [with him] again then, but I feel I’m having fun with it even extra this time.”

Kim Seul Gi, who plays Moon Ga Young’s sister in the drama, reported, “I really adore Moon Ga Younger. She’s so adorable. Even in authentic daily life, we say that we’re sisters a lot. Since we have terrific chemistry and are owning enjoyment filming, I’m on the lookout forward [to how the drama turns out].”

Lee Joo Bin normally takes the position of a ballerina in the drama, and Kim Dong Wook praised her for being capable to pull off superior-amount techniques. The actress replied, “I heard that there would be a ballet efficiency scene, so I preferred to do my greatest, but as the filming day got pushed back again, I turned extra formidable. Though I’m not ready to pull it off flawlessly, I wanted to do it as best as I could.”

“Find Me in Your Memory” is Lee Jin Hyuk’s 1st drama, and he unveiled, “I was pretty nervous for the reason that it was my first time filming within a news studio. But with my senior actors’ guidance, I was capable to do it very well without having feeling nervous. Kim Dong Wook gave me tips even before I could request him. He told me to be myself and be snug. This is my 1st drama, so his words and phrases were being quite valuable. I was so nervous that I could not even clearly show what I experienced well prepared, but he stored drawing out of me [the things I had prepared].”

The idol-turned-actor shared a memorable interaction he had with Kim Dong Wook though filming. He stated, “There was a scene where I experienced to generate a motor vehicle, but I do not have a license however. Kim Dong Wook hyung advised me, ‘You really do not have a license? You’re nevertheless a newborn.’ I’m [in the process of] getting my license now.”

And lastly, the solid shared critical points to seem forward to. Moon Ga Youthful hinted that viewers need to get ready to look at it with beer, although Lee Jin Hyuk reported that the romance in this drama is distinctive and that it would be most effective to watch when eating hen. Kim Dong Wook shared, “It is a romance drama, but the development is substantially speedier than you may well believe. For individuals of you who have been waiting for the drama or wondering what kind of drama it is, 60 minutes can pass swiftly, so it may be too brief for you to specifically prepare anything [to eat] whilst looking at it.”

“Find Me in Your Memory” is established to premiere at 8:55 p.m. KST on March 18 and will be accessible on Viki!

